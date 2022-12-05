ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
Thrillist

Meet the Best Little CBD Store in North Dakota

If you told Weiwei Fellman a decade ago that in 2022 she’d be running a CBD business in North Dakota, the Beijing-born entrepreneur and mother of two would’ve called you crazy. Ten years ago, though, Weiwei, who goes by “Vivian” in the U.S., could never have anticipated the legal hemp boom, how it would expose her to the rich legacy of humans consuming cannabis, and how the plant would bring her solace during one of the most harrowing experiences imaginable.
FARGO, ND
94kix.com

If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…

Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona

Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
ARIZONA STATE

