Holbrook, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longislandadvance.net

The Shirley Drive-In page has become a sensation

In the digital age, it is the dream of just about every content creator to go viral, and Steven Pirozzi, a lifelong resident of the Mastic/Shirley area, found himself catapulted into the spotlight …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
HuntingtonNow

3 Health-Fitness Businesses Coming to Huntington Commons

Three health and fitness businesses have signed leases to open at Huntington Commons, the center’s owner said Thursday, with a fourth business expected to move in next year. CycleBar, GOLFTEC and iStretchPlus 11 are the new businesses that will be operating in the space previously occupied Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Extreme weather photographer shares warning signs after suffering stroke

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A Queens man whose day job gets him up close and personal with extreme weather opened up Thursday about a very different kind of brush with danger -- his recent stroke.The normally healthy, active storm-chaser is sharing the warning signs.Scott McPartland is used to terrifying moments. The 50-year-old from Rego Park is an extreme weather photographer. Last spring, a different kind of storm stuck. It was also captured on camera, but inside his living room."Aside from documenting the weather, I inadvertently documented my own stroke, because it happened in front of my security cameras," McPartland...
REGO PARK, NY
27east.com

Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue

Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook man saved in time for holidays

Avid bowler Sal Panzarella had a heart attack on Nov. 8, but was saved by nurses at Mercy Hospital. Panzarella, a Lynbrook resident got to work at 5 a.m. and by 7, he began to feel a tingling sensation in his shoulders. By 9 a.m., the feeling traveled down to his fingers. He waited for his co-worker to arrive at 9:45 a.m. to cover his shift at his job in Brooklyn.
LYNBROOK, NY
PIX11

COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Off Key Tikki owner sells after 15 seasons in business

Back in 2018, Mike Bruemmer, owner of the Off Key Tikki on the Patchogue River, was eyeing the possibility of opening Patchogue’s first hotel on the waterfront since the closure of The Clifton, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
27east.com

Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash

Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Announces Signing Class

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Softball Coach Adrienne Clark has announced the signing of seven recruits to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Nicole Cancel, Tyler Douglas, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Dahlia Palacio, Gabriella Sultan, Chelsea Villar, and Lily Yepez - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent

Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Herald Community Newspapers

Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective

Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge

FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
FREEPORT, NY

