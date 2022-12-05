Read full article on original website
Westchester-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum pay…
longislandadvance.net
The Shirley Drive-In page has become a sensation
In the digital age, it is the dream of just about every content creator to go viral, and Steven Pirozzi, a lifelong resident of the Mastic/Shirley area, found himself catapulted into the spotlight …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
3 Health-Fitness Businesses Coming to Huntington Commons
Three health and fitness businesses have signed leases to open at Huntington Commons, the center’s owner said Thursday, with a fourth business expected to move in next year. CycleBar, GOLFTEC and iStretchPlus 11 are the new businesses that will be operating in the space previously occupied Read More ...
Extreme weather photographer shares warning signs after suffering stroke
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A Queens man whose day job gets him up close and personal with extreme weather opened up Thursday about a very different kind of brush with danger -- his recent stroke.The normally healthy, active storm-chaser is sharing the warning signs.Scott McPartland is used to terrifying moments. The 50-year-old from Rego Park is an extreme weather photographer. Last spring, a different kind of storm stuck. It was also captured on camera, but inside his living room."Aside from documenting the weather, I inadvertently documented my own stroke, because it happened in front of my security cameras," McPartland...
27east.com
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
mskcc.org
How MSK Is Making Cancer Clinical Trials in NYC Easier To Access
Berta Pesantez knew the outlook wasn’t good. She had stage 4 cancer of the bile duct, and the chemotherapy she was receiving at her local hospital wasn’t working. Out of options, the doctor transferred Berta to the New York’s Queens Cancer Center (QCC), in Jamaica. Berta’s new...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook man saved in time for holidays
Avid bowler Sal Panzarella had a heart attack on Nov. 8, but was saved by nurses at Mercy Hospital. Panzarella, a Lynbrook resident got to work at 5 a.m. and by 7, he began to feel a tingling sensation in his shoulders. By 9 a.m., the feeling traveled down to his fingers. He waited for his co-worker to arrive at 9:45 a.m. to cover his shift at his job in Brooklyn.
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
yonkerstimes.com
Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
East Setauket Cat Found After Missing For 10 Years, Will Be Reunited With Family In Spain
A cat named Mimi who went missing on Long Island a decade ago will soon travel abroad to be reunited with her family. An individual brought the cat to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on Monday, Dec. 5, after feeding and caring for the animal for three months, the Town of Brookhaven announced.
longislandadvance.net
Off Key Tikki owner sells after 15 seasons in business
Back in 2018, Mike Bruemmer, owner of the Off Key Tikki on the Patchogue River, was eyeing the possibility of opening Patchogue’s first hotel on the waterfront since the closure of The Clifton, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Announces Signing Class
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Softball Coach Adrienne Clark has announced the signing of seven recruits to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Nicole Cancel, Tyler Douglas, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Dahlia Palacio, Gabriella Sultan, Chelsea Villar, and Lily Yepez - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
