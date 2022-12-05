ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton

(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Karen Brewer, 75, of Emerson, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete...
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

SWCC receives $1 million 'Career Academy Incentive Fund' grant

(Creston) -- With the help of a state grant, Southwestern Community College is hoping to provide students with better access to career technical education programs. The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday $4 million in grants through the Career Academy Incentive Fund -- $1 million of which is going towards the Creston-based community college to establish a new center in Mount Ayr. Lindsay Stoaks, SWCC vice president of instruction, says the college has partnered with the Ringgold County Economic Development Corporation and five school districts in and around Mount Ayr to establish and construct a new facility.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Deloris M. Shaw, 84, Rock Port, Missouri

Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port. First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Elmwood Cemetery or Senior Center, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
ESSEX, IA
kmaland.com

Progress reported on SMC cancer center addition

(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center. That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday

(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy