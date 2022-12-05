ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams’ Fifth Avenue promenade shows promise — but it’s a long way from making Midtown Xmas-tourist-friendly

By Nicole Gelinas
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D21k0_0jYPZ4F700

Ghost-town Midtown is a thing of the past. Christmas tourists are back, clogging up the streets and sidewalks. But New York has had years to make a more pleasant environment for our hordes of visitors on foot — and is still making only baby-step progress.

Baby-step progress is better than none. So Mayor Eric Adams gets two cheers — OK, even 2½ — for giving walkers more room in Midtown this holiday season.

He’s continued the de Blasio-era policy of closing 49th and 50th Streets around Rockefeller Center to car and truck traffic through early January. And he’s added his own new protocol: closing Fifth Avenue to traffic altogether on three December Sundays , to create a pedestrian promenade.

A walk around this past Sunday afternoon during the first street closure showed how critical this extra space is.

Rockefeller Center itself — that is, the privately owned plaza surrounding the tree — is jam-packed, so crowded it’s difficult to walk. It doesn’t help that Rockefeller Center has closed off much of what used to be pedestrian space in favor of private dining huts and a commercial gift shop.

So keeping the side streets and 11 blocks of Fifth Avenue open to pedestrians is an important safety valve for the crowds, as was on full display this weekend.

With the streets closed, pedestrians can take good photos of “the tree” from further away, without obstructing sidewalks for people just passing through the area and without having to brave the dangerous mosh-pit scrum right on the plazas if they’re not in tip-top battle shape.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQr23_0jYPZ4F700 11 blocks of NYC’s Fifth Avenue become ‘car-free’ holiday shopping plaza

People can also fan out and watch the competing Saks Fifth Avenue light show across the street without being shoulder-to-shoulder stock-still with strangers.

But closing off a few blocks can’t distract from Midtown’s increasing shabbiness and disorder.

Standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue should be a great vantage point for looking at architecture, but a good half of the building façades are obscured by “temporary” sidewalk-shed scaffolding.

Metal pedestrian barriers, crash-preventing garbage trucks and “sugar cubes” — those white cement blocks stamped “NYPD” — are strewn everywhere, sometimes several deep, where they impede foot traffic despite the closed streets.

If one point of closing the avenue is to encourage window shopping, placing metal barriers along the outside of sidewalks to impede people from flowing from the street to the sidewalk and back makes no sense.

And the few food trucks selling tacos and hot chocolate were fine enough, but they were sparse and haphazard.

Likewise, though the official entertainment — a marching band and a choir singer — was nice, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have official programming for kids, like games or chalk drawings (or a background-checked Santa). Without such activities, fake Elmo will show up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nuok_0jYPZ4F700
A marching band providing entertainment on Fifth Avenue.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Indeed, disorder lurked on the perimeter.

At 44th and 5th, a three-card-monte scammer openly hawked his illegal “game” to the spillover crowd, months after a dispute over a similar game led to an afternoon shooting near St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Dozens of counterfeit Louis Vuitton and Chanel pocketbook vendors laid their wares on the sidewalks south and west of the pedestrian promenade, Canal Street-style.

This is not to say Adams’ pedestrian Fifth Avenue wasn’t a worthy first effort. The demand for the car-free space — and the relaxed time strollers were having — is a signal to Adams to plan some permanent improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VotUs_0jYPZ4F700
A food truck set up for pedestrians on Fifth Avenue.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Why not invest in retractable crash barriers — pop-up bollards — to separate cars from people, like European cities have done, to finally get rid of the “sugar cubes” and metal gates? They’d be useful for parades, as well.

Then permanently widen Midtown’s Fifth Avenue sidewalks, taking one of the three car lanes away and leaving the two bus lanes, just as the city has done on Eighth Avenue near Times Square. More pedestrian space would make for a more pleasant environment year-round.

Rethinking 50th Street, too, would make room for outdoor dining during the warmer months on this little-trafficked side street. Retractable barriers would allow room for a bus lane, quick drop-offs of cab passengers and truck trips into and out of the Rockefeller Center loading docks.

And: Get rid of all the scaffolding and illegal card tricks.

Sunday felt slap-dash thrown together because it was. But the crowds show a real demand to beautify (or at least de-uglify) Midtown.

Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor to the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Upper East Side fights 32-foot 5G cell towers making ritzy shopping district ‘uglier’

A city plan to build a network of 32-foot-high 5G cell phone antenna towers on the Upper East Side has ritzy neighbors and merchants up in arms. And now the controversy — including blowback from the fashionable Madison Avenue shopping district — has landed right in the lap of broadband booster Mayor Eric Adams. The Office of Technology & Innovation is overseeing the installation of 2,000 Link5G street towers across the city to bolster service — including 18 in Community Board 8 on the UES.  But residents and businesses there complain the towers are an eyesore, a potential environmental health hazard, and will attract...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Law firm Fried Frank to leave Seagram Building for Madison Avenue tower

Law firm Fried Frank is moving and expanding its midtown conference center from 375 Park Ave., the Seagram Building, to Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Ave. The 15-year lease for 14,375 square feet is for the entire 10th floor. The move in 2024 will give Fried Frank more elbow room than it had and eliminates the inconvenience of being on two floors. “It’s a great building,” said Fried Frank real estate chairman Jonathan Mechanic, who was basking in the after-glow of his firm’s annual holiday party at Cipriani 42nd Street. Fried Frank’s home base remains at One New York Plaza downtown. But Mechanic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Attacker yells anti-gay slur at NYC straphanger, punches her in eye: cops

An unhinged man yelled an anti-gay slur and threatened to stab a 24-year-old woman in a Chinatown subway station over the weekend, then punched her in the face, cops said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway and Canal Street N/Q/R/W station in Manhattan as the woman stood outside the turnstile looking at her phone, cops said. “You don’t belong here!” the man, described as in his 50s, yelled. “You d—s need to get out of here!” The hater slugged the victim, then punched her again in the right eye with a closed fist when she attempted to record him, police said. “I’ll stab you,” he seethed, while brandishing a sharp object that resembled a hair pick, cops said. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating, a Police Department spokesman said. -Additional reporting by Larry Celona
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Woman fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A woman was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. The victim, aged in her 20s, was discovered just after 5.30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. The woman was allegedly stabbed by her partner after they got into an argument in the apartment, law enforcement sources told The Post. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6.30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Thousands of NYC speedsters, red-light runners skirt driver safety course

Thousands of reckless city drivers who repeatedly run red lights and speed have been able to skirt road safety courses, leaving them still dangerously roaming the streets, The Post has learned. While 16,000 bad drivers have been caught repeatedly flouting city traffic laws on camera, barely 1,000 of them have been notified as per a 2020 city law that they need to take a mandated safety course or have their vehicles seized, records show. And of 1,000 scofflaws who have been notified they’re in officials’ crosshairs, only 630 have actually completed the safety course. Meanwhile, the rest — 370 drivers —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brookfield Properties snags law firm Crowell & Moring as new tenant

Brookfield’s Far West Side leasing juggernaut snatched another marquee tenant from central Midtown. In the latest coup, law firm Crowell & Moring just signed for 71,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, where it will move next year from a slightly smaller space at 590 Madison Ave. The deal reaffirms the phenomenon of companies ankling to newly constructed buildings from older ones  — including from those that opened as recently as the 1980s, such as still desirable 590 Madison Ave. Corporate relocations cost a bundle even when landlords give concessions and they disrupt operations. The fact that so many tenants are willing to do it shows how powerful the trend is.Two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

On paw-trol! NYPD’s new calendar features adorable animal cops

Get ready for the NYPD’s real-life paw patrol. A city police organization has put out a cute calendar featuring photos of the force’s four-legged heroes — including dutiful dogs and heroic horses. The hot-to-trot animal world pin-ups include equine officers, who are used to patrol large events, along with canines trained to sniff out bombs and fight terrorism, police told The Post. “These animals are the front line every day,” said Gregg Roberts, Executive Director of the Police Foundation, which which will be shopping out the calendar this week. “They’re sniffing out explosives. They’re protecting the subways. They’re doing counterterrorism. And they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office

One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Fast-moving system could bring first snow to Northeast cities

A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snow could whiten the ground as far south as the lower Hudson Valley of New York and southern New England for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “As we go into Sunday night, that’s when it could get interesting for New York City. Could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s, gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping...
DANBURY, CT
New York Post

NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video

A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions

More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Murder victim’s family furious after Bragg prosecutor bids to free killer

A prosecutor for soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is trying to help spring from prison a murderer he helped send away a decade ago – a move critics say is only possible in the Big Apple’s woke “Bizarro World.” David Drucker wrote a letter to Gov. Hochul’s Executive Clemency Bureau seeking leniency for rapper Trevell “G. Dep” Coleman, who is serving 15 years to life at upstate Fishkill Correctional Facility for the 1993 cold-blooded shooting death of John Henkel, 32. “Many defendants display remorse, but it is rarely clear how much they are sorry for their crime and how much they...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives

A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy