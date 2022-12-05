ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
slhn.org

Multiple SLUHN Hospitals Earn Leapfrog Top Hospital Honors

Several St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) hospitals have been named to the Top Hospital list announced today by Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. They are:. St. Luke's Anderson Campus (Top Teaching) St. Luke's Allentown Campus (Top Teaching) St. Luke's Warren Campus (Top Teaching) The Anderson...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away

A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

