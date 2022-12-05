Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
LVHN Breaks Ground on New Lower Macungie 'Neighborhood Hospital' | WDIY Local News
A new hospital has broken ground in Lower Macungie Township to improve access to resources for area residents. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Lehigh Valley Health Network broke ground Monday for the new facility, which will be located along Route 100, on the border with Macungie borough. According to...
Assisted Living Community in Warminster Breaks Ground for 30 New Apartments
One of Bucks County’s best assisted living communities has just reached a major milestone in their growth and aid to local residents. Christ’s Home, an assisted living community with offices in Warminster, recently broke ground for an additional 30 apartments on Dec. 2. The new construction project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2024.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
slhn.org
Multiple SLUHN Hospitals Earn Leapfrog Top Hospital Honors
Several St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) hospitals have been named to the Top Hospital list announced today by Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. They are:. St. Luke's Anderson Campus (Top Teaching) St. Luke's Allentown Campus (Top Teaching) St. Luke's Warren Campus (Top Teaching) The Anderson...
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem. 36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
2 Lehigh County firefighters die after being trapped in 3-alarm blaze, 3rd body found: reports
UPDATE: Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze. A massive house fire in Schuylkill County left two firefighters dead after being trapped in the building, and officials now say a third body has been found. SkookNews reports that fire crews were called to the 1100 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Merry Menus: Montgomery County Restaurants Supply Much More than Milk and Cookies
Montgomery County restaurateurs are eager to create memorable dining experiences for the holidays. It takes a lot of energy to navigate the Dec. timeframe, given the calorie burn involved with shopping, wrapping, mailing cards, hosting meals, and decorating. They’re tasks best not tackled on an empty stomach. The following...
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away
A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
Another narrow vote for Easton Area School Board president. This time Meg Sayago wins.
The Easton Area School Board has a new president. Meg Sayago was elected to the post at the reorganization meeting Tuesday. She said she looks forward to leading the board next year with new board Vice President Nekisha Robertson.
