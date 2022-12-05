ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
POLITICO

DeSantis and Disney: The ride is hurtling to the end

Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
WTXL ABC 27 News

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
POLITICO

What a closely watched SCOTUS case could mean for Fla

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Before the court — A lot of attention will be directed today to the Supreme Court of the United States as it takes up a North Carolina redistricting case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, including Florida's. The case known as Moore v. Harper centers around whether state courts are allowed to play a role when it comes to regulating federal elections — something known as the “independent state legislature” theory.
The Associated Press

Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen’s signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked during a stop in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.” “Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous,” added Malerba, who traveled with Yellen to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth to provide their signatures.
