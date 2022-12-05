Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Before the court — A lot of attention will be directed today to the Supreme Court of the United States as it takes up a North Carolina redistricting case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, including Florida's. The case known as Moore v. Harper centers around whether state courts are allowed to play a role when it comes to regulating federal elections — something known as the “independent state legislature” theory.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO