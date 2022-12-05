This time, Jalen Brunson couldn’t shake it off. After going down hard earlier in the game, only to continue playing, his second hard trip to the floor Sunday night ended his evening. With 9:03 left in the game, Brunson sprained his right ankle while defending a drive, and didn’t return in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Kings at the Garden. Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell landed on Brunson’s leg and the Knicks’ guard limped to the locker room. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago is uncertain. “I don’t know [if he’ll play]. To be totally honest, we’ll see where he is...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO