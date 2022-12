ALUM ROCK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The United States Geological Survey said a 3.7 earthquake shook 11 miles away from San Jose at 3:13 p.m. on Monday.

The epicenter is believed to be 13 kilometers southeast of Alum Rock. The depth is reported to be 6.9 kilometers.

This is a developing story.

