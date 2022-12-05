Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could miss time after exiting with sprained ankle
This time, Jalen Brunson couldn’t shake it off. After going down hard earlier in the game, only to continue playing, his second hard trip to the floor Sunday night ended his evening. With 9:03 left in the game, Brunson sprained his right ankle while defending a drive, and didn’t return in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Kings at the Garden. Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell landed on Brunson’s leg and the Knicks’ guard limped to the locker room. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago is uncertain. “I don’t know [if he’ll play]. To be totally honest, we’ll see where he is...
John Wall's 1st start for Clips in line to come vs. Wizards
John Wall has been looking forward to playing in front of fans again in Washington, D.C., and he will do that while likely making his first start for the LA Clippers. Wall is in line to make his first start of the season on Saturday against his former Washington Wizards team after the Clippers ruled starting point guard Reggie Jackson out because of rest.
James, Davis carry Lakers past Pistons, 124-117
DETROIT -- - LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. "This was a must-win for us, because we wanted to have a successful road trip - at least .500," Davis said. "The last game is always the toughest to win."
John Wall nets 13 in return in front of fans in Washington
WASHINGTON --John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something he revealed after the game. "Still my city," he said. Wall...
'Gave my heart to that city': John Wall's Washington homecoming has been four years in the making
WHEN THE NBA released its 2022-23 schedule in August, John Wall immediately scanned the page until he got to Dec. 10. LA Clippers at Washington Wizards. 7 p.m. Capital One Arena. Since the day he was traded for Russell Westbrook in a deal between the Wizards and Houston Rockets on...
76ers blow late lead but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
PHILADELPHIA -- Shortly after his 76ers escaped with a 133-122 overtime victoryover the Lakers, coach Doc Rivers eased into a chair before the news conference and, before he could answer a question, summed up how his night played out. "I thought we would start this about 15 minutes ago," Rivers...
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant lead NBA quotes of the week
Stephen Curry kinda-sorta did the impossible and more from our NBA quotes of the week. 'I did make two of them, though, just in case anybody was wondering.'. Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on the (edited) viral video that showed him making five full-court shots in a row. 'Look at the...
Canadiens and Kings meet for non-conference matchup
Los Angeles Kings (14-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-11-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has gone 6-6-0 in home games and 13-11-2 overall. The Canadiens have conceded 92 goals while scoring...
