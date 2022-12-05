Read full article on original website
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after killing pastor's daughter, hiding body underneath church stairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murdering a pastor’s daughter and hiding her body behind the stairs of a church. Jamal Kukla, 29, was convicted of beating Jasmine Washington to death, according to authorities. He was found guilty...
police1.com
Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
23-year-old man found shot dead inside car in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of...
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Akron, police say
The Akron Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was found in a car Saturday afternoon.
2 teens hurt in separate shootings in Cleveland
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday and left two teens injured.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Driver arrested for crashing into Bratenahl police cruiser, OVI
Bratenahl Police arrested a motorist early Sunday morning for crashing into one of its cruisers on Interstate 90 that was parked while officers responded to another accident.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back to 1990s
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The MetroHeath System controversy surrounding ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros isn’t the first time that the health system’s bonus structure and lack of board oversight has drawn scrutiny. Cuyahoga County’s public hospital’s penchant for granting bonuses and other executive compensation matters have come under...
I-90 crash: Police cruiser hit, man charged with OVI, 4 people injured
What started as a two-vehicle crash on I-90 Eastbound near East 105th Street early Sunday morning, quickly turned into a much larger incident
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
WDTN
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found travelers had passports and big money stolen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice. It happened last...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
cleveland19.com
‘Donte’s Gift Express’ to surprise East Cleveland residents for 10th year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers wrapped gifts for at least 500 families in East Cleveland, Ohio. As a part of the 10th Annual Donté's Gift Express, dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at Tower City Center in Cleveland. Four...
Man shot near Cleveland Greyhound bus station
A man is seriously injured after being shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
