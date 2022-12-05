Read full article on original website
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew. Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations. The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas...
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.
Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - KrisCross Gym in Elgin hosted a Tumbling with Santa competition Saturday. The meet featured four power tumbling events for tumblers to compete in. Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group. Gym owner Kris Wilson said the opportunity to compete...
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a portion of a highway to honor a major figure in Southwest Oklahoma. The ‘Edward A. Hilliary Jr. Memorial Highway’, a stretch of road off Highway 58 and Highway 49 outside...
American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been collecting Christmas cards for the troops. The program started seven years ago after the foundation kept receiving calls from people who wanted to send Christmas cards to the soldiers. Along with the cards, other...
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays
Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away. After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays. “I...
Lawton High advances to finals of Great Plains Invitational
Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Girls Wrestling continues to grow
Lawton High, Eisenhower win, MacArthur loses on Day Two of Great Plains Invitational. Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at...
Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational
Henson headed to Independence CC. Lewis signs with OCU.
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill took the time to honor a group who went above and beyond to better themselves as soldiers. In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the “Expert Infantry Badge” and “Expert Soldier Badge”. Each recipient went through five intense...
