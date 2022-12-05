Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
Mysuncoast.com
Fog Will Dominate the Morning
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy fog will develop in the early morning hours on Monday. It will become denser by dawn and eventually evaporate around mid-morning. Drivers should use caution and avoid using their bright lights. There will be fog inland and along the coastal waterways. Boaters should avoid hitting the water until after the fog evaporates. Aside from the fog, conditions will be sunny and pleasant for a day on the water. Expect a high of 79 Saturday, and a low of 61. The humidity will be at a comfortable level, with no rain in the forecast for the next five days. Slight to moderate concentrations of Red Tide were reported in spots along Manatee County and Sarasota County beaches. Check for flags at the beach to see if the area has cleared.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash blocked northbound traffic at I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, for several hours Saturday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. All lanes were blocked after the crash, which happened about 9:45 a.m. All lanes weren’t reopened until after 2 p.m.. The Florida Highway...
Mysuncoast.com
Applying for FEMA Assistance if your Home is a Boat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you lived on a boat before and during Hurricane Ian and your boat sustained Hurricane damage, FEMA may be able to help. Houseboat residents of 26 counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance. The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee,...
Mysuncoast.com
Leonard Reid House Update
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department teamed up with the Bradenton Blue Foundation to hold the annual Fill the Truck Event. Three vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were loaded to the brim with toys for children and teens this holiday season. Gifts were donated from Suncoast locals including local organizations such as the Bradenton Fire department and the Gator Lounge. All donations helped to benefit Hope Family Services.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port police pull reluctant suspect from home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspected cocaine dealer was arrested in North Port Thursday, after police used tear gas to force him from his hiding place, police say. North Port Police attempted to arrest Castelow Steen, 34, of Sarasota, after getting a tip he was hiding out in North Port.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was convicted in Sarasota County court of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12-16 years of age, and a victim of less than 12. Charles Kasten committed the crimes between 2014 through 2020 and the case was...
Mysuncoast.com
Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What’s Christmas without a tree?. That’s the mindset of the people behind Thanks for Giving, a program set up by the Joshua Morris Foundation to get holiday trees in homes all over the Suncoast before Santa shimmies down the chimney. Each year, organizers raise enough to buy more than 100 trees so select families can pick and choose which will end up in their living rooms.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast children get to shop with a cop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department joined forces with other Suncoast organizations to give local children a chance to ‘Shop with a Cop’. The Shop with a Cop event offered $15,000 to 150 kids from the Sarasota Housing Authority to shop with an SPD officer at a local target for Christmas gifts. Each child was given $100 to pick what they wanted.
Mysuncoast.com
Morning fog and afternoon sun for several more days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see some morning fog the next couple of days. Most of the fog will be inland, however the chance for some coastal sea fog will also be possible both today, Saturday, and Sunday. This could create a situation that would favor isolated pockets of...
Mysuncoast.com
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
Mysuncoast.com
Police: Student arrested after posting photo with gun in school bathroom
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Gibbs High School student was arrested for a possession of a weapon on school property Thursday. According to St. Pete Police. the night grader was arrested and charged with a felony after a teacher notified the school resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a gun, while standing inside the school bathroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza. So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.
