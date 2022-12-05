Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police investigating Allston shooting that left person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting overnight in Allston, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. assisted Boston EMS with transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. Crime scene tape could be...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Allston after incident leaves person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following an incident overnight in Allston that has launched a police investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Brighton Avenue as detectives scoured the area and left evidence markers in the street. No additional information was immediately available.
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
whdh.com
Cambridge police searching for suspect in break-in at Paddy’s pub
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera. Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught...
whdh.com
Victim looking for answers and an arrest after assault and attempted dog theft in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault victim is looking for answers after she was attacked while walking her dog in Cambridge on Monday. The Cambridge Police Department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets while walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
whdh.com
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
whdh.com
Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
whdh.com
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after early morning stabbing in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An altercation near a Randolph restaurant left one man in critical condition and another under arrest early Friday morning. Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said it was around 2 a.m. when a sergeant on patrol saw two men fighting near the parking lot of Flames Restaurant on N. Main Street.
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
whdh.com
Amazon driver charged after allegedly stealing truckload of packages headed to MA
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An Amazon driver is facing charges after allegedly stealing a truckload of packages headed to Massachusetts. Police say Rebecca Daigle picked up packages from a Nashua, New Hampshire distribution center in August and never delivered them to their destinations. If found guilty, Daigle faces up to...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
whdh.com
Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
whdh.com
Police identify elderly woman killed in Foxboro crash
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Foxboro on Saturday that left a woman dead. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash in the area of 192 Main St. around 6 p.m. found a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Santa Fe that had hit head-on, according to Foxboro police.
whdh.com
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
whdh.com
Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
