Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Playing vs. Hornets

After a long two weeks, the LA Clippers have their star duo back from injury. Ty Lue confirmed before the game that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would both play and start. Luke Kennard will also make his return, while Norman Powell remains sidelined with a groin injury.

The Clippers desperately needed their two best players back on the floor, as others had begun to wear down. The team can only ask so much from their role players, especially after so much was asked last year as well. The Clippers have done well to remain competitive, posting a 13-11 record despite extended absences for Leonard and George, but it was time to get reinforcements on this road trip.

The Clippers will head to Orlando, Miami, and Washington after this game in Charlotte, and then will finally head back home to face the Boston Celtics on December 12th. Hopefully the team can string together some wins before heading back home, because their schedule begins getting much more difficult after this relatively light road trip.

Ty Lue said before the game that this could be the start of something new for the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back. The two players have not played together much at all this season, but need an extended stretch of reps to begin finding their groove. Hopefully that can begin happening starting with this game against the Hornets.