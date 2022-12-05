2023 NBA Draft: November’s Collegiate Risers

Nearly a full month into the collegiate season, some 2023 NBA Draft prospects have already seen their stock soar.

Coming up on one full month of the college basketball season, 2023 NBA Draft prospects have already seem necessary adjustments to their stock.

With a majority of the class coming from the collegiate ranks, the entirety of the draft is in the early stages of taking shape, largely in part to the upper echelon of players separating themselves.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama, G League Ignite dynamo Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson were already thought of to occupy the top three, but a few names have emerged to enter themselves into conversation for the third pick.

With premier outside shooting touch, decent athleticism and strong defensive instincts, Alabama Brandon Miller might just be at the forefront of those talks. Averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through eight games while shooting 47 percent from three, Miller has emerged as a legitimate threat inside the top five.

Baylor’s Keyonte George has as well, averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds on one of the best teams in the country in Baylor. George is shooting just 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc, but has made improvements in areas that many scouts have likely liked, including playmaking and defense, where he’s averaging 1.3 steals per contest.

© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Likely one of the hardest evaluations of the class, 17-year-old Gregory “GG” Jackson, is averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and over a block and steal per game. But there’s lots of questions surrounding his impact, motor and more.

Other blue chip contenders include Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. and Villanova wing Cam Whitmore, who have both been sidelined in the early part of the season with respective injuries, but could see their stock rise enough before draft night.

Mid-level risers include players like Houston’s Jarace Walker, Kansas’ Gradey Dick, Kentucky guard Cason Wallace and Arkansas guard Anthony Black.

Players who have decisively put themselves on the map with stellar play to start the season include Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Michigan’s Jett Howard and more.

There have already been risers and fallers in the cycle, but while we do finally have some collegiate sample size, it’s not nearly enough yet to make snap judgements on players current or future situations.

Things will continue to heat up until draft night 2023, and players still have plenty of time to showcase their skills.

