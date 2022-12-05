ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama attorney general clarifies that there is no moratorium on executions

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5liL_0jYPYE5l00
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the press following oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, outside of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. During a press conference on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, Marshall said Alabama would not impose a moratorium on executions. | Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

During a press conference on Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that Alabama would not impose a moratorium on executions.

This conference followed Gov. Kay Ivey’s move to pause executions after the state had a failed execution — state officials had to delay other executions this year and faced scrutiny over the execution of Joe Nathan James in July. Elizabeth Bruenig, journalist at The Atlantic, said it took the state roughly three hours to find a vein.

Related

Marshall said , “In so far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium nor will there be on capital punishment in Alabama.” A moratorium is a legal authorization to pause executions. Marshall said he would allow Ivey’s review, but did not declare a legal pause to executions.

He referenced the failed execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. The Deseret News reported that during Smith’s Nov. 17 execution the state failed to find a suitable vein.

According to The Associated Press , Smith was convicted and incarcerated for murder for hire in the 1988 killing of Elizabeth Sennett. Prosecutors said that Sennett’s husband had hired two men and paid them $1,000 each to kill her in order to collect on insurance.

During Monday’s press conference, Marshall spoke directly about the failed execution on Nov. 17.

He said that it was a tragedy that Sennett’s family waited for 35 years “for justice.” He also said “the well-known axiom is true. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Marshall said what happened on Nov. 17 should not be repeated. When asked about an execution date, he said that the state of Alabama would not set another date until it was confident that the execution could be carried out.

Related

When someone asked Marshall about Ivey’s review, he stated that he looked forward to seeing the results of the review and to knowing what could be done better. He emphasized that he does not object to the review.

He also said , “But at the same time, let’s be clear, this needs to be expedited and done quickly because we have victims’ families right now asking when we will be able to set that next date and I need to give them answers.”

He later added, “We are not going to stand very long in a delay when this needs to be a major priority.”

According to Death Penalty Info , Alabama currently has 166 inmates on death row — the fourth highest number of any U.S. state.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home

Financial disclosure forms have revealed that contrary to his claims of deep ties to the state of Georgia, Republican nominee Herschel Walker in fact appears to have used his property there as a source of rental income rather than as a residence.The news comes as Georgians turn out in record numbers to vote in the state’s Senate runoff, in which Mr Walker is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock to give his party a 50th Senate seat.According to The Daily Beast, Mr Walker’s financial records show that while he claims to have had a property in Georgia for...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.

On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.

Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith...
EARLE, AR
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy