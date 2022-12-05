Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say

Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded to Queens Chapel Road and Bladensburg Avenue in Northeast Washington, DC, where there was a victim who got pinned inside the driver's compartment.

A rescue crane was brought to the scene to assist in assisting the driver in getting free. He was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the incident, according to police.

It remains unclear what caused the entrapment, and the incident remains under investigation.

Bladensburg Road was temporarily closed in both directions on Monday morning between New York Avenue and Channing Street as members of the Metropolitan Police Department investigated.

No other injuries were reported.