Two suspects charged with murder of man found in the Tillamook State Forest

On Friday, December 2, 2022, while making campsite visits in the East Fork of the Trask area of the Tillamook State Forest, a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputy located a deceased 52-year-old male in a campsite and his barking dog tied to a nearby tree.

Evidence found on scene indicated the man had been shot and his vehicle had been stolen. Spent cartridges and a firearm were also located on scene.

Investigators quickly identified two Persons of Interest as Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41. Based on previous contacts with law enforcement, it was known that both Sturgill and Peaslee were living in their car at the same location where the victim was found in the Tillamook Forest, and their vehicle was still at the location. The victim had been staying in a nearby campsite.

At that time, it was believed Sturgill and Peaslee were involved in the shooting and had stolen the victim's light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan. An Attempt to Locate Sturgill, Peaslee and the minivan, was sent out to all Western United States law enforcement agencies.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Sturgill and Peaslee were stopped in the victim’s minivan by Sheriff’s Deputies in Mineral County, Nevada. Peaslee and Strugill were taken into custody on local Nevada charges, including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and were held on a no-bail hold.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Arrest warrants for Sturgill and Peaslee, and a search warrant for the victim’s minivan, were signed by Tillamook County Circuit Court Judge Mari Trevino. TCSO’s Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer and Detective Chase Ross have travel to Nevada to serve Sturgill and Peaslee and to begin the extradition process of returning the duo to Tillamook County, Oregon, to face charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Firearm and Theft in the First Degree.

“We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and the cooperation of all of the agencies involved that led to the quick apprehension of these two criminals,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “Those agencies include Tillamook 911, Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook Police, Oregon State Police and Crime Lab, Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office, and Mineral and Washoe County Sheriff’s Offices in Nevada.”

This investigation is ongoing and TCSO will be releasing more information if/when appropriate to do so.