ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Launching ‘Eclectic’ Gallery

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcZiD_0jYPY8se00
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is a longtime Weight Watchers spokesperson and jack of many trades following the end of her marriage to now-disgraced royal Prince Andrew; now, Ferguson is partnering with the NFT platform Nifty Gateway to launch a Web3 gallery including an eclectic range of “cinematic fine art,” Artnet reports. “The ambitions of the Duchess Gallery are grand; the details, however, are vague,” Artnet says, though the gallery, it claims, it will feature works including digital art, A.I. art, animated paintings, special effects, and spoken word poetry. The gallery’s first show will be “Gateway To The Self,” and it will include work by artists David Cheifetz and Tania Rivilis. “As technology evolves, traditional aesthetics can find a new life in this contemporary viral world,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I am delighted to work collaboratively with renowned artists, and as well highlight emerging artists worldwide to expand my passion for storytelling through art.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
OK! Magazine

Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos

Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Page Six

Meghan Markle takes swipe at Kate Middleton over first meeting: ‘I’m a hugger’

Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy