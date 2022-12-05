Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looking for public feedback in school superintendent search
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay school district wants to hear from the public on what qualifications and characteristics it should look for in the next superintendent. District residents can respond to an online survey to share their opinions. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. They can also take part in focus groups scheduled on Jan. 10:
Fox11online.com
GB women's hoops took 2nd half control in win over NDSU
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) The Green Bay women's basketball team beat the North Dakota State Bison 70-52 at home Saturday on the strength of two season-high performances from Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz. The pair each led the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1 HL) with 18 points each. Levy...
Fox11online.com
Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC
GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
Fox11online.com
Neenah alumni say goodbye to Shattuck Middle School during gym's final basketball game
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Basketball fans are saying goodbye to the gym at Shattuck Middle School in Neenah, as the school will close next year. Games have been played there for over 90 years, beginning back in 1928. As a special farewell, the varsity basketball game took place there Friday night.
Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
Fox11online.com
Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
Fox11online.com
Sidelined this season, Bjorge looks to come back stronger
DE PERE (WLUK) -- This was supposed to be Claire Bjorge's time. After playing alongside the program's all-time scoring leader Jordan Meulemans her first two years, Bjorge was set to become the leader of the De Pere girls basketball team this season as the lone returning starter, in addition to being a quality player.
Fox11online.com
Enjoy Christmas in the Mansion in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- You can celebrate all things Christmas along the Lakeshore. Christmas in the Mansion is taking place in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with the Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Gregory Vadney, about the festive event. Click on the videos to watch the segments. Christmas...
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Fox11online.com
Timm House Christmas in New Holstein highlights history and the holidays
NEW HOLSTEIN (WLUK) -- A historic house is the center of a Christmas season salute in New Holstein. "It's wonderful. We love sharing this house with the community and people in the area," said Kay Nett, New Holstein Historical Society Secretary. The celebration couldn't be possible without some renovation first.
Fox11online.com
Menasha names next police chief following retirement of current long-time leader
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Menasha Police Department is naming its next leader after its current chief announced his retirement at the end of August. Current Investigative Lt. Nicholas Thorn will take over for Chief Timothy Styka, who has been in the role for over a decade. Thorn has been with...
Fox11online.com
Wild deer in Shawano County tests positive for CWD
TOWN OF GERMANIA (WLUK) -- A wild deer shot in Shawano County during the bowhunting season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the 4-to-5-year-old buck was shot in the town of Germania. That is in the southwestern corner of the county, west of Tigerton and south of Wittenberg.
Fox11online.com
Little Chute's Heesakker Park closing for deer cull
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in the park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the Mill Street...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Fond du Lac County with drugs, cash and loaded handgun
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a Langlade County man Friday night after a deputy found drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun. The deputy pulled over a vehicle at the Kwik Trip parking lot near Interstate 41 and S. Hickory Street around 6:00 p.m. for what appeared to be an attempt to not being located.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness trial could be delayed by latest competency exam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work continues to schedule another competency exam for Taylor Schabusiness, a process which could delay her scheduled March 6 trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of supplying gun child used to shoot another child ordered to trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old was ordered Friday to stand trial, after a preliminary hearing without a defense lawyer. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was killed in the Oct. 17 incident on Green Bay’s east side....
Fox11online.com
One person injured in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says one person seriously injured in a one vehicle crash Friday night. The sheriff's office says they recieved a 911 call around 9:30 stating there was a crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W. According to the sheriff's office...
Comments / 0