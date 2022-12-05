Read full article on original website
WJLA
Loudoun County School Board member calls for swift action from interim Superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
WJLA
Antisemitic graffiti found in Loudoun County high school bathroom; police investigating
PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Racist and antisemitic graffiti were found at Woodgrove High School on Wednesday -- days after a Loudoun County shopping center was vandalized with hateful speech, spurring an outpouring of anti-hate community vigils. A swastika and "KKK " was written in pen on a bathroom stall wall...
WJLA
3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, Md. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the stabbing happened near the 1400 block of University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Police say three men were stabbed, and taken to local hospitals....
WJLA
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
WJLA
FCPD officer released from hospital following crash near George Mason University
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) motor officer was released from the hospital Saturday after being involved in an accident Friday near George Mason University, police said. The officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call at 12:37 p.m. Friday at...
WJLA
WATCH: Metro police release video following fatal Metro Center shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police released surveillance footage Friday of the Wednesday evening Metro Center shooting incident that involved an off-duty FBI agent and left one person dead, according to law enforcement. The video shows the intense moment the off-duty FBI agent and 28-year-old Troy Bullock, plunged over...
WJLA
Woman inside UMD dorm bathroom catches man holding cell phone over shower curtain: police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Ellicott Hall at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported to police that she was inside a stall in the bathroom when she saw a cell phone over the shower curtain. The woman saw a man...
WJLA
Early data shows DUI arrests up during Fairfax Co. police's December enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One week into Fairfax County’s holiday DUI enforcement campaign, 7News checked back in with police to see how it's going. We took you on the road with the DUI squad last week. Now, we're getting new numbers from the department. So far, police...
WJLA
Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
WJLA
Fairfax County Catholic school packs meals for students in need during holiday season
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — As students get ready to enjoy time off for the holidays, some families might be stressed about meals, especially those who rely on school lunches as a source of food. Students at Saint Joseph Catholic school in Herndon, Va. are pitching in to close that...
WJLA
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
WJLA
'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
WJLA
Gainesville mother wanted after 20-month-old child dies with Fentanyl in blood: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police in Prince William County is looking for a 37-year-old woman after they say her child passed away earlier this year after a lethal amount of Fentanyl was found in his blood. On June 23 just after 3 a.m., offciers responded to the...
WJLA
Lyft driver carjacked, forced into trunk of own vehicle before daring escape, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Lyft driver was forced into the trunk of the vehicle he was driving during a carjacking that ended with the driver flagging down an Uber driver for help, according to a report of the incident provided by Baltimore City Police. The ordeal began shortly after...
WJLA
Delays on Metro's Green Line after man fatally struck by train: WMATA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Green Line is no longer single tracking Sunday after a man was fatally struck by a train earlier in the day, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened in Anacostia at around 7:45 a.m. WMATA said that based on a...
WJLA
Vigil held in memory of Broad Run High School boys' basketball coach
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A vigil in memory of Broad Run High School Coach John Costello is planned for Sunday evening. The vigil was held on the side of the school building next to the Coach Costello "We Are Broad Run" sign on the Auxiliary Gym on Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m.
WJLA
Father claims man who assaulted him in road rage attack has struck again & MPD didn't act
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A father who said he was assaulted in front of his child in a case of road rage in June, now says the man who attacked him has attacked someone else. He asked not to be identified, but said more should have been done to...
WJLA
7News, US Marines collecting Toys For Tots at IKEA College Park Friday
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Like 7News On Your Side this year, Toys For Tots is celebrating 75 years! We’re proud to continue this spirit of giving and partnering with the Toys For Tots Foundation and the U.S. Marines to bring holiday cheer to thousands of children in the Washington, D.C. region.
WJLA
2 dogs die in kitchen fire in Chevy Chase single-family home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home in Chevy Chase Sunday evening left two dogs dead. The human occupants were not home when firefighters responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Drive near Hillandale Road, according to Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO.
