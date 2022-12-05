ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, Md. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the stabbing happened near the 1400 block of University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Police say three men were stabbed, and taken to local hospitals....
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WATCH: Metro police release video following fatal Metro Center shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police released surveillance footage Friday of the Wednesday evening Metro Center shooting incident that involved an off-duty FBI agent and left one person dead, according to law enforcement. The video shows the intense moment the off-duty FBI agent and 28-year-old Troy Bullock, plunged over...
WASHINGTON, DC
Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
FAIRFAX, VA
Delays on Metro's Green Line after man fatally struck by train: WMATA

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Green Line is no longer single tracking Sunday after a man was fatally struck by a train earlier in the day, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened in Anacostia at around 7:45 a.m. WMATA said that based on a...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 dogs die in kitchen fire in Chevy Chase single-family home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home in Chevy Chase Sunday evening left two dogs dead. The human occupants were not home when firefighters responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Drive near Hillandale Road, according to Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

