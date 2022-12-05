Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends
This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
Iowa CNHi Strikers Are Getting A Helpful Hand This Holiday Season
It’s been seven months since the workers of Case New Holland Industrial first took to the picket line over labor negations. 430 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Should Iowans Use Their Turn Signals At Roundabouts?
Nothing will fire up an Iowa driver like a good old-fashioned roundabout. They aren't necessarily everywhere in the state of Iowa but they are slowly becoming a lot more common. When it comes to roundabouts, I feel like most Iowans are pretty much divided right down the middle. You either like them or you absolutely hate them.
Iowans May Want To Rethink Their Favorite Truck Brand
Here in Iowa and in the United States, we love our pickup trucks. Kelly Blue Book came out with its list of the best-selling cars in 2022, the top three vehicles were trucks. The Ford F Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and the Ram Pickup trifecta dominated vehicle sales this year. In...
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Donated Venison Not Tested For Deer-Killing Disease In Iowa
As the first deer shotgun season nears its end and the second season begins, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds people of the HUSH program. HUSH stands for Help us Stop Hunger. This program along with the Iowa Deer Exchange, helps hunters provide others with venison… legally. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa Trivia: Here’s How 99 Counties Could Have Been 100
KCCI-TV in Des Moines recently did a highly inquisitive report based on this map posted on social media. The map highlights Kossuth County, which is easily the largest 0f 99 counties in Iowa. The interesting part is, Kossuth County was once split into two, meaning there used to be an even 100 counties in the state. What happened?
kiwaradio.com
Open Season On Raccoons Approved
Statewide Iowa — The state Natural Resources Commission has approved a DNR proposal to create a continuous open season on raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. He says there’s been...
Iowa Attorney General’s Office, HHS Warning Of EBT Scams
(Undated) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning about EBT scam text messages going around. The attorney general’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services say Iowans are reporting getting texts that their EBT cards are locked and are asked to call a number to unlock it. The department of health and human services says it’s not responsible for the messages.
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Iowa Lottery To Allow Less Time for Winners To Claim Their Prize
Iowa Lottery Vice President Mary Neubauer says there are between 1.2 and 1.5 million dollars worth of tickets that expire in Iowa each year without the prize being claimed. There are multiple very good reasons why a lottery winner might take their time in claiming their winnings. After recovering from the initial shock, it could be you need time to breathe and get your legal and financial affairs in order before long-lost friends and relatives suddenly start to come out of the woodwork. Maybe the person just misplaced the ticket (wouldn't that be a bummer?)
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 1