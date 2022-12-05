Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Passenger injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Missouri
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Thursday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence. State troopers said an SUV driven by John Beckley, 61, of Clarence, was northbound on...
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
KMZU
Teen injured in Scotland County accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. - A teenager from Memphis, Mo., is recovering from serious injuries after she crashed in Scotland County yesterday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old juvenile driver was southbound on Route M, five miles south of Memphis, when she ran off the road and struck a fence post.
ktvo.com
State fire investigator determines likely cause of Blue Room fire in Edina
EDINA, Mo. — An agent from the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that the blaze that destroyed a popular restaurant and bar in Edina started in the kitchen area. The fire at the Blue Room was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday. A state fire investigator arrived on...
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
ktvo.com
Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
ktvo.com
Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
ktvo.com
Gas price decrease not yet seen in northeast Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supply, demand and competition are three factors that dictate the prices of anything you buy, including gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.87 according to GasBuddy. That is nearly a $0.51 decrease from last month's prices. However, in northeast Missouri,...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri phone, television and internet company celebrates 70th anniversary
NOVINGER, Mo. — Seven decades is a long time to be in business and that is exactly what one northeast Missouri cooperative has been celebrating this year. Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company (NEMR) started its business in 1952. Since then the company continues to strive to offer the most...
ktvo.com
Shop with a Cop among 5 organizations to benefit from Midwest Ford Fest proceeds
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ford enthusiasts in southeast Iowa are divvying up proceeds raised during their August car show in Ottumwa. Members of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club stopped by the Wapello County Law Center Thursday to drop off a check for $500. The extra funds, brought in from the annual...
ktvo.com
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
