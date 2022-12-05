ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, MO



Passenger injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Missouri

CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Thursday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence. State troopers said an SUV driven by John Beckley, 61, of Clarence, was northbound on...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
OTTUMWA, IA
Teen injured in Scotland County accident

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. - A teenager from Memphis, Mo., is recovering from serious injuries after she crashed in Scotland County yesterday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old juvenile driver was southbound on Route M, five miles south of Memphis, when she ran off the road and struck a fence post.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
QUEEN CITY, MO
Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer

Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Gas price decrease not yet seen in northeast Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supply, demand and competition are three factors that dictate the prices of anything you buy, including gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.87 according to GasBuddy. That is nearly a $0.51 decrease from last month's prices. However, in northeast Missouri,...
MISSOURI STATE
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
BLOOMFIELD, IA



