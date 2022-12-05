Drew McIntyre 'medically disqualified' from competing on Friday's WWE SmackDown

McIntyre & Sheamus were scheduled to challenge for the WWE Tag Team titles.

WWE

Drew McIntyre won't be competing in his scheduled match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

In a tweet on Monday, McIntyre informed fans that he's medically disqualified from wrestling on this Friday's SmackDown. McIntyre promised that he'll be back in the ring soon.

"Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown," McIntyre wrote. "I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon."

McIntyre didn't reveal further details about why he isn't medically able to compete.

McIntyre & Sheamus were scheduled to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on SmackDown this Friday. The Usos currently hold the titles and are defending them against Matt Riddle & Elias on tonight's Raw.

McIntyre was involved in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, teaming with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch & Kevin Owens in a loss to The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn). McIntyre also wrestled at a house show the night after Survivor Series.

After McIntyre announced that he won't be able to compete in Friday's Tag Team title match, Sheamus tweeted to him: "We need ya lad, hurry back."