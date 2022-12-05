Read full article on original website
Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Without Jackson, Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baltimore's veterans kept telling their younger teammates they couldn't really consider themselves Ravens until they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The kids were listening. Particularly the third-year running back who has spent most of the last two seasons dealing with a balky left knee and the third-string quarterback who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon and figured he'd be a fixture on the bench or inactive most weeks as long as Lamar Jackson is around.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stood on his own goal line with a second chance, moments after throwing an interception that had given the hapless Houston Texans a great chance to finish off a shocker. The star Cowboys quarterback delivered, turning what had been quite the clunker against...
Citrus County Chronicle
Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley knew it was going to take a complete game for his Los Angeles Chargers squad to have a chance at beating the Miami Dolphins. In front of a prime-time audience, the Bolts responded with one of their best games of the season. Justin...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball. This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans throw wrinkle at Cowboys, can't close in 27-23 loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans declared their intention to go back to Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. They kept the wrinkle to themselves, and had the Dallas Cowboys just enough off kilter to flirt with a big upset.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers — literally — as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lawrence throws 3 TDs, Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Visiting Music City has been nothing but misery and agony for the Jacksonville Jaguars for too many years. On Sunday, the Jaguars made sure the Tennessee Titans felt that pain while keeping their AFC South hopes alive with four games remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
