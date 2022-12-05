PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baltimore's veterans kept telling their younger teammates they couldn't really consider themselves Ravens until they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The kids were listening. Particularly the third-year running back who has spent most of the last two seasons dealing with a balky left knee and the third-string quarterback who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon and figured he'd be a fixture on the bench or inactive most weeks as long as Lamar Jackson is around.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO