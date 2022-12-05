ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
DENVER, CO
Without Jackson, Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baltimore's veterans kept telling their younger teammates they couldn't really consider themselves Ravens until they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The kids were listening. Particularly the third-year running back who has spent most of the last two seasons dealing with a balky left knee and the third-string quarterback who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon and figured he'd be a fixture on the bench or inactive most weeks as long as Lamar Jackson is around.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stood on his own goal line with a second chance, moments after throwing an interception that had given the hapless Houston Texans a great chance to finish off a shocker. The star Cowboys quarterback delivered, turning what had been quite the clunker against...
HOUSTON, TX
Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley knew it was going to take a complete game for his Los Angeles Chargers squad to have a chance at beating the Miami Dolphins. In front of a prime-time audience, the Bolts responded with one of their best games of the season. Justin...
MIAMI, FL
Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball. This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in...
SEATTLE, WA
49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Texans throw wrinkle at Cowboys, can't close in 27-23 loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans declared their intention to go back to Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. They kept the wrinkle to themselves, and had the Dallas Cowboys just enough off kilter to flirt with a big upset.
HOUSTON, TX
Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers — literally — as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
NEW YORK STATE
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.
SEATTLE, WA
Lawrence throws 3 TDs, Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Visiting Music City has been nothing but misery and agony for the Jacksonville Jaguars for too many years. On Sunday, the Jaguars made sure the Tennessee Titans felt that pain while keeping their AFC South hopes alive with four games remaining.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

