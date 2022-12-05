ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mills, Corhen lead Florida State past winless Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Cameron Corhen had 15 points off the bench and Florida State defeated Louisville 75-53 in a game between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams desperate for a win. Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles. Corhen added...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Prohm: Racers lacked urgency in loss to Bellarmine

PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling. The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
MURRAY, KY
Tipton scores 25, Bellarmine takes down Murray State 69-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 25 points as Bellarmine beat Murray State 69-58 on Saturday night. Tipton added seven rebounds for the Knights (5-6). Juston Betz scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Alec Pfriem shot 4 for 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
MURRAY, KY
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL

