Wilmette, IL

fox32chicago.com

Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop

AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gold, silver coin donations discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles

SKOKIE, Ill. - The first gold and silver coin donations of the season were discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week. A one-ounce gold South African Krugerrand worth $1,900 was dropped in a kettle by the Skokie Jewel. A one-ounce SIive1-ounce silver Buffalo worth $30 was given at a...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Local company giving away bikes for Christmas

CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Salvation Army bell ringers aim to raise $1.5M in 4 hours

CHICAGO - Salvation Army bell ringers set out to reach a big goal Friday of raising $1.5 million across the country in just four hours. The Salvation Army Chicago Temple jumped to help this effort, setting up a red kettle outside Starbucks Reserve on the Mag Mile. "I thought this...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Fire Department warns holiday decorations can be dangerous

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department hosted its annual holiday fire dangers demonstration at the Quinn Fire Academy. Almost a third of fires they see this time of year are caused by holiday decorations. The biggest culprits are live Christmas trees. The fire commissioner says safety begins at the tree lot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union

SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
SKOKIE, IL

