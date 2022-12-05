Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday. Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes. At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the...
fox32chicago.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
fox32chicago.com
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
fox32chicago.com
Gold, silver coin donations discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
SKOKIE, Ill. - The first gold and silver coin donations of the season were discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week. A one-ounce gold South African Krugerrand worth $1,900 was dropped in a kettle by the Skokie Jewel. A one-ounce SIive1-ounce silver Buffalo worth $30 was given at a...
fox32chicago.com
Local company giving away bikes for Christmas
CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
fox32chicago.com
CFD shows just how easily holiday decorations can turn dangerous
The Chicago Fire Department hosted a demonstration to encourage holiday fire safety. Festive lights and Christmas trees can be dangerous if not taken care of properly, officials warn.
fox32chicago.com
Salvation Army bell ringers aim to raise $1.5M in 4 hours
CHICAGO - Salvation Army bell ringers set out to reach a big goal Friday of raising $1.5 million across the country in just four hours. The Salvation Army Chicago Temple jumped to help this effort, setting up a red kettle outside Starbucks Reserve on the Mag Mile. "I thought this...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire Department warns holiday decorations can be dangerous
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department hosted its annual holiday fire dangers demonstration at the Quinn Fire Academy. Almost a third of fires they see this time of year are caused by holiday decorations. The biggest culprits are live Christmas trees. The fire commissioner says safety begins at the tree lot.
fox32chicago.com
90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend: 'No questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting two gun turn-in events this Saturday. Residents are asked to submit their unwanted guns in order to receive a prepaid $100 gift card. For each BB, replica or air gun, participants will receive a $10 gift card. Officers will be at the...
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
fox32chicago.com
'It's frustrating': Parents say they were left with many unanswered questions following 'soft lockdown'
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders ask public’s help in finding driver who killed woman in Little Village hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Community leaders are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Little Village. Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban couple giving away 2 tickets to Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A St. Charles couple is giving away two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this summer. Meg Whitted, a realtor in Chicago and the suburbs, and her husband purchased two tickets in hopes of giving them away to fans who weren't able to get tickets through Ticketmaster.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
Comments / 0