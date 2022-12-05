Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Spending Christmas Time In Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
KTLA.com
California average wages projected to top 6 figures soon
DENVER (KDVR) — Californians will be among the nation’s top earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. Tipalti, a payroll and expense automation company, analyzed wages and wage growth among U.S. states for the last decade. Analysts then predicted the average wages for 2031. California...
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
KTLA.com
Pickle and The Phoenix to host sober New Year’s Eve party in West Hollywood
The Phoenix Organization has teamed up with the City of West Hollywood to host a New Year’s Eve party especially for sober individuals. Event host and drag queen Pickle stopped by with The Phoenix marketing manager Andy Short to discuss the event, the organization’s work supporting a sober active lifestyle, and how to keep your wig dry in the rain. To RSVP for the Dec. 31 free event, visit ThePhoenix.org.
3 California cities ranked among the Top 20 ‘most fun’ cities in the nation
Several California cities were ranked among the most fun places in the nation, according to a new study from WalletHub. The personal finance website compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated and at least two from each state, to determine which cities were the “most fun.” Researchers evaluated 65 key metrics, which included […]
KTLA.com
Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond
This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
KTLA.com
How California was shaped by its longest river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California. The Sacramento River has provided the resources necessary for the cities and settlements...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Person with Tricycle Fatally Struck on 110 Freeway Off-Ramp in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A person with a tricycle was struck and killed Friday, Dec. 9, just before 1:00 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway at the Third Street off-ramp in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. A driver, believed to have hit the pedestrian, did stop and...
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
KTLA.com
Karen Bass sworn in as Los Angeles mayor
Mayor-elect Karen Bass was sworn into office Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. by Vice President Kamala Harris. With the ceremony, Bass became the first woman to be inaugurated as mayor, and the second African American to hold the position. The ceremony was originally supposed to be...
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
Comments / 1