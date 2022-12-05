ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cantrell seeks input from city council on next police chief

NEW ORLEANS — With concern swirling that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may try to push through a new police superintendent without city council approval, the mayor sent out a letter to council members asking for their input. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's last day is December 22. If Mayor Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD investigates an Algiers homicide

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot dead in Algiers early Friday morning according to the New Orleans Police Department. Initial police report the 43-year-old male victim was found at around 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street in the Fischer Development neighborhood of Algiers. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans police investigating deadly crash on Woodland Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a woman is dead after a crash on the Woodland Bridge Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m., and paramedics pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Total Traffic New Orleans reports the crash...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson to retire in seismic shake-up

NEW ORLEANS — In a seismic shake-up that has been widely rumored for months, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is retiring after nearly four years at the helm of the police department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday. The mayor’s announcement does not give a specific date when Ferguson will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
METAIRIE, LA
Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD

The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jefferson Parish Deputy in Hospital after motorcycle wreck

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish Deputy is in the hospital after getting into a wreck on their motorcycle on the corner of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue Monday night, according to the JPSO Chief Deputy. The Chief Deputy said that the injured Deputy was escorting someone...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
