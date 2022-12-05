Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
City Council committee questions Entergy about service shutoffs, approves changes to S&WB billing system
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans says 38,000 customers have entered Deferred Payment Plans this year, because of recent high utility bills and some city council members want the utility to do “more” to help people pay their electricity bills. Entergy officials met with council members on...
Cantrell seeks input from city council on next police chief
NEW ORLEANS — With concern swirling that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may try to push through a new police superintendent without city council approval, the mayor sent out a letter to council members asking for their input. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's last day is December 22. If Mayor Cantrell...
New Orleans reaches multi-million dollar settlement with Metro Service Group
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it had reached a settlement with Metro Service Group, which will officially end any contracts between the two groups. As part of the agreement, New Orleans agrees to pay $3.9 million to the Metro estate, and Metro Service...
Federal judge could step in over N.O. short-term rental law in limbo as deadline looms
NEW ORLEANS — Pending litigation and an updated law for short-term rental properties across the city of New Orleans have been in limbo for months. A federal judge has now stepped up and is urging city leaders to take action before courts do. Right now, the deadline in place...
Will Cantrell try to squeeze in new police chief without city council approval?
NEW ORLEANS — Now that the city has announced a Dec. 22 departure date for outgoing NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, attention is turning to who will replace him and when that appointment will be announced. With Deputy Chief of Management Services Jonette Williams being widely discussed as Mayor LaToya...
NOPD investigates an Algiers homicide
NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot dead in Algiers early Friday morning according to the New Orleans Police Department. Initial police report the 43-year-old male victim was found at around 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street in the Fischer Development neighborhood of Algiers. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
'What a ride' - NOPD Supt. Ferguson says he wasn't forced out
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said goodbye to the job of chief Wednesday looking back on the good times and bad and emphasizing that he was not forced out. "This was my decision," he said. "I'm walking out on my own accord." Ferguson said the four years...
New Orleans police investigating deadly crash on Woodland Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a woman is dead after a crash on the Woodland Bridge Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m., and paramedics pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Total Traffic New Orleans reports the crash...
NOPD searches for suspect and vehicle believed to be connected to a quadruple shooting at a Dollar Tree store
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released new details in the ongoing investigation of a shooting at a Dollar Tree store on Chef Menteur Highway that injured four people Thursday. The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and a vehicle in connection...
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson to retire in seismic shake-up
NEW ORLEANS — In a seismic shake-up that has been widely rumored for months, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is retiring after nearly four years at the helm of the police department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday. The mayor’s announcement does not give a specific date when Ferguson will be...
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
Clancy: Ferguson retirement marks the end of a turbulent era at NOPD
The retirement of Police Chief Shaun Ferguson marks the end of an eventful yet turbulent era at NOPD. Ferguson was dealt a difficult hand as New Orleans’ police chief. NOPD had been losing officers for years. That exodus accelerated on his watch. Ferguson also had to deal with COVID, a violent crime wave, low morale among cops, and plummeting public confidence in NOPD.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
Jefferson Parish Deputy in Hospital after motorcycle wreck
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish Deputy is in the hospital after getting into a wreck on their motorcycle on the corner of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue Monday night, according to the JPSO Chief Deputy. The Chief Deputy said that the injured Deputy was escorting someone...
4 injured in shooting outside of Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur
NEW ORLEANS — Four people have been injured in a shooting off Chef Menteur Highway that occurred Thursday afternoon at a Dollar Tree. Police say a man got out of a car, chased two victims and started shooting. He then got in a black Kia and fled. Police believe...
New Orleans City Council working on plan to wipe out unpaid medical bills
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council is working on a plan that could wipe out your unpaid medical bills. This is a plan that will help some people with long-time medical bills they can't pay, and it will help hospitals and doctors with that debt on their books.
