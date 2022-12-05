ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Watson improving, but Browns' playoff hopes on brink

CINCINNATI (AP) — Deshaun Watson had an unspectacular season debut in last week's win over the Texans. He was better on Sunday, but the Browns' playoff hopes all but vanished with a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And perhaps it was unrealistic for Cleveland to pin those hopes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball. This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles' wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league's best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who's going to stop them?. Jalen Hurts threw for two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stood on his own goal line with a second chance, moments after throwing an interception that had given the hapless Houston Texans a great chance to finish off a shocker. The star Cowboys quarterback delivered, turning what had been quite the clunker against...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers — literally — as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Goff helps surging Lions beat division-leading Vikings 34-23

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season. Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
NEW YORK STATE

