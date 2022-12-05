Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Watson improving, but Browns' playoff hopes on brink
CINCINNATI (AP) — Deshaun Watson had an unspectacular season debut in last week's win over the Texans. He was better on Sunday, but the Browns' playoff hopes all but vanished with a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And perhaps it was unrealistic for Cleveland to pin those hopes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball. This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles' wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league's best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who's going to stop them?. Jalen Hurts threw for two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stood on his own goal line with a second chance, moments after throwing an interception that had given the hapless Houston Texans a great chance to finish off a shocker. The star Cowboys quarterback delivered, turning what had been quite the clunker against...
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers — literally — as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Citrus County Chronicle
Goff helps surging Lions beat division-leading Vikings 34-23
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season. Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
