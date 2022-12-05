Read full article on original website
Brandi Hurley
5d ago
They absolutely need a huge pay increase. You do that and people would be willing to stay employed or seek employment with your department. But people in this county do not want to any kind of improvements for the jail or employment for these facilities because they think that inmates should suffer. Which is crazy to me. That's not very moral or Christian like. I hope you can get an increase, CJ. You're people need it.
