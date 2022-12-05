Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot suing NetEase competitor for copying ‘substantial parts of VALORANT’
Riot Games has filed a lawsuit against publisher NetEase over the company’s five-vs-five mobile shooter Hyper Front, which Riot alleges is a “copy of substantial parts of VALORANT.”. In a lawsuit filed in a U.K. court, Riot alleges that NetEase copied numerous parts of VALORANT to put into...
dotesports.com
XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster
XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.
dotesports.com
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
dotesports.com
Snatching CIS: OG finalizes Dota 2 roster with a former bear in the offlane
Another rumor can be checked off the list as OG pull Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin over from Eastern Europe to fill the final slot in its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit lineup. This is something that was listed as a possibility when OG struggled in finding a suitable offlaner in Western Europe following the org’s decision to part ways with ATF due to constraints his playstyle put on the roster’s overall approach to Dota.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
dotesports.com
Dendi pulls a switcharoo, moves B8 to North America for 2023 DPC
With each iteration of the Dota Pro Circuit, fans are left wondering what tactics Dendi and B8 Esports will go to in order to secure a spot and compete despite consistently underperforming. And for the 2023 season, the legendary player has reached deeper into his bag of tricks than ever before—confirming that B8 will be competing in North America rather than Eastern Europe for the first time.
dotesports.com
Toronto Ultra knock off Seattle Surge, head into CDL Major on sizzling win streak
The Toronto Ultra punched their ticket to the winner’s bracket of next week’s Call of Duty League Major I Tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge earlier today, heading into the event with a three-match winning streak. Toronto started their 2023 season off with a 3-1...
dotesports.com
First heist: 100 Thieves’ new VALORANT roster sweep the Red Bull Home Ground
Cloud9 was deemed North America’s offseason winners after locking in yay, the hottest free agent in the scene, following OpTic’s roster disbanding. The so-called C9 “superteam” was favored to win the Red Bull Home Ground event as well, but was put in their place by a newly-formed 100 Thieves.
dotesports.com
Early balance changes go live following the launch of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King
We are less than a week into the lifespan of Hearthstone’s new March of the Lich King expansion, and already the expansion is making waves through Standard. Blizzard has already deployed an early balance patch that takes aim at two key cards in Standard. Sire Denathrius from Murder at Castle Nathria and Shockspitter, which debuted with March of the Lich King, have both received nerfs.
dotesports.com
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
dotesports.com
VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers
VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
dotesports.com
NA saviors: Arkosh Gaming shocks the Dota world with surprising 2023 DPC lineup
As the post-TI11 roster shuffle commenced, the North American Dota 2 scene was on the brink of extinction. With long-time sponsors relocating alongside heroes of the scene, NA turned into a post-apocalyptic Dota 2 world. A savior emerged from the shadows in the form of Arkosh Gaming today. Arkosh dazzled...
dotesports.com
Only 2 players remain as PSG.LGD moves into a new era of Dota 2
PSG.LGD is entering a new era for its Dota 2 roster, signing three new players from across China to fill holes that opened up from some legendary figures deciding to step away from the game after several long seasons. For the upcoming 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, only star midlaner NothingToSay...
dotesports.com
Fortnite will add custom skins eventually, says Epic CEO, but it may just be in one game mode
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now and a lot of people attribute this to the players’ base love of cosmetics. With over 1400 skins in the game so far, players can take on the appearance of nearly any kind of being they want. However, a new tweet from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney may throw a wrench in the entire cosmetic market in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
‘Literally just chilling’: OG is running back the classics with ‘Old G’ roster featuring Ceb and n0tail
The glory days will never truly fade—or that is at least what OG wants its fans to think as it officially confirmed a secondary Dota 2 roster that will feature three members of its previous International-winning lineups. But it won’t be operating in the way many initially expected.
dotesports.com
Sudden shift: SabeRLight gets last-second boot for rising pubstar in huge TSM Dota shuffle
As if North American Dota 2 couldn’t get even more confusing, TSM and star offlaner SabeRLight have parted ways today as the organization continues to overhaul its lineup following a poor end to the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit. Initially, it looked like SabeRLight would stick around after DuBu left...
dotesports.com
Activision is adding some red to the all-black L.A. Thieves Modern Warfare 2 skin
Activision may be changing the most popular Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 in the latest update. Call of Duty released official promotional images for the mid-season update of MW2, which featured a new L.A. Thieves Operator skin. The L.A. Thieves had the most popular Call of Duty League Operator pack after the skin was released with an all-black color scheme with just the red logo on the front. This skin resembled another skin from Warzone known as Roze, which was another blackout skin that was popular among players for being difficult to spot on the map. The Thieves pack even hit the top 15 in sales on Steam, showcasing how many players were dishing out to have a skin that was slightly difficult to see.
dotesports.com
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
dotesports.com
Scump puts OpTic Texas in his backpack in massive CDL performance over Royal Ravens
The Call of Duty League’s MW2 season got off to a strange start for OpTic Texas when a controversial ruling on a game replay against Minnesota RØKKR resulted in OpTic forfeiting the match. After righting the ship against Florida, Scump seemed determined to keep that momentum going in OpTic’s direction against Royal Ravens, refusing to lose in a 3-2 victory.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest bolsters 2023 LCS lineup with top LCK prospect
After spending the majority of its time as the plucky underdogs of the LCS, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight featuring some ace pilots. After recently announcing that former Team Liquid Academy support Eyla was joining the squad, one of Korea’s top League of Legends prospects has also climbed on board in hopes of winning a championship.
Comments / 0