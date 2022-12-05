ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols overwhelm Wright State

The Lady Vols got back on the court for the first time since learning that Tamari Key would miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in her lungs and responded with a 96-57 win over Wright State. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee, 6-5, with 17 points, while Sara...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Browns Drop AFC North Battle In Cincinnati, 23-10

The Browns took to the road in Cincinnati continuing a late-season campaign of must-win games. They fell behind early and were never able to climb out of the hole en route to a 23-10 loss. The early portions of the affair were controlled by the officials as the crew called...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Lady Vols finish 'tough week' with win over Wright State

The Lady Vols coaching staff wore orange T-shirts with Tamari Key’s image. The 6-6 senior center stood against the basket support in pre-game and then cheered from the bench. Just a few days after learning Key would miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in her lung, Tennessee had a game to play Sunday against Wright State and responded with a 96-57 win.
FAIRBORN, OH
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy