Men's Health
How Theo James Created TV's Most Charming Scumbag in The White Lotus
WHEN YOU WATCH Theo James in Season 2 of The White Lotus, you get the sense that he's big—a big personality who drives almost every scene he's in, yes, but also just a large, physically imposing man. You can attribute that to the 37-year-old British-born actor making it a point for his character, Cameron, who he calls a "pretty abhorrent" finance bro, to have a constant desire for dominance.
Men's Health
The White Lotus
AFTER THE painstaking penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has become the most talked-about man on TV. Sharpe, whose full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, is a Japanese-British creative multihyphenate who has had a string of successes. At 36, he's created and starred in an award-winning dark comedy series around mental health (Flowers, starring Olivia Colman), written and directed three feature films (including The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and won a BAFTA as a scene-stealing sex worker in the Tokyo-based thriller, Giri/Haji.
Alan Titchmarsh's honest playlist: 'Feeling road rage? Put on Nancy Sinatra in the car'
China Tea by Russ Conway, for four and six – 23p – from Allen & Walker in Ilkley. I used to buy classical music records while everyone else was buying pop, and had to bring them home in a brown paper bag so people couldn’t see it was Beethoven’s Violin Concerto or Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. I was also the first person in our street to buy She Loves You by the Beatles.
Men's Health
Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is In the Works
Jackie Chan has revealed that Rush Hour 4 is still being developed. Appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday (December 8), the actor said (via Screen Daily): "We’re talking about part four right now! But the script isn’t right." The original 1998 Rush Hour film...
