US News and World Report
Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mastectomy has long been the standard of care for certain breast cancer patients, but it still may be more extensive than many women need, a new study suggests. Researchers found that many women who have two or even three breast tumors may be...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sportswriter Wahl Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup
WASHINGTON/DOHA (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying...
US News and World Report
Plane Carrying Basketball Star Griner Lands in U.S
(Reuters) -A plane carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early on Friday, nearly 10 months after she was detained in Russia. Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
