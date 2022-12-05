ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
CoinDesk

SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying

Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
US News and World Report

Turkish Watchdog Cuts Banks' Forex to Capital Ratio Limit

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday. The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said. The regulation was last amended...
US News and World Report

Surpluses for Battery Material Cobalt Stretch Into Horizon

LONDON (Reuters) - Shrinking demand from battery makers for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles and mounting supplies has altered the landscape for cobalt which is now expected to see many years of surpluses. Expectations of surpluses are why prices of cobalt, which ensures batteries do not easily overheat or...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
PYMNTS

Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis

Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says One Catalyst Will Draw High Net Worth Investors to Crypto

Leading on-chain analyst Willy Woo is expressing confidence that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange won’t dissuade traditional finance investors from putting their money in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets. Woo tells his 1 million Twitter followers that high net-worth investors who don’t face regulatory restrictions have...

