CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
CoinDesk
SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying
Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
Juul settles more than 5,000 lawsuits for undisclosed amount
E-cigarette company Juul announced on Tuesday it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount after claims mounted over Juul’s marketing practices and plagued the company’s finances.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
Exclusive-India's Snapdeal to shelve $152 million IPO amid tech stocks rout
MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal has decided to pull the plug on its $152 million IPO, the company told Reuters, making it the latest casualty of a meltdown in tech stocks that has soured investor sentiment.
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
US News and World Report
Turkish Watchdog Cuts Banks' Forex to Capital Ratio Limit
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday. The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said. The regulation was last amended...
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
Niklas Zennstrom, chief executive officer of Atomico UK Partners in Paris, France in May 2018. The last year in the European tech sector can practically be split down the middle. The first half of the year continued the bumper growth of 2021, with strong investment flowing into the market despite the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.
US News and World Report
Surpluses for Battery Material Cobalt Stretch Into Horizon
LONDON (Reuters) - Shrinking demand from battery makers for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles and mounting supplies has altered the landscape for cobalt which is now expected to see many years of surpluses. Expectations of surpluses are why prices of cobalt, which ensures batteries do not easily overheat or...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says One Catalyst Will Draw High Net Worth Investors to Crypto
Leading on-chain analyst Willy Woo is expressing confidence that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange won’t dissuade traditional finance investors from putting their money in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets. Woo tells his 1 million Twitter followers that high net-worth investors who don’t face regulatory restrictions have...
