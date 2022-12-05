ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert

Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
