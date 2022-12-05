Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina power grid attack exposes vulnerabilities, prompts scrutiny of other recent attacks
The attacks on two North Carolina electric substations have brought new focus to the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure.
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
North Carolina power outage points to Homeland Security long-documented threats to US power grid
Power outages expected to extend to Thursday in North Carolina's Moore County serve as a reminder that the nation's electrical infrastructure could be vulnerable to domestic terrorists.
North Carolina electric grid gunman knew how to disable stations: sheriff
A North Carolina sheriff said Monday that the person who orchestrated the gunfire on power stations in the state knew exactly what they were doing.
Arizona divesting pension funds from BlackRock over ESG push
Arizona is divesting most of its state pension funds from BlackRock, joining a growing number of states in resisting the investment firm's push for ESG policies.
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert
"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
San Francisco guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women to expand across California
A San Francisco guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women will expand to other parts of California
Hyundai partners to build $4B plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with a South Korean battery maker to build a $4 billion factory in Georgia to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
hstoday.us
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
Two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., were attacked with gunfire Saturday evening, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and prompting the sheriff’s office to declare a state of emergency and curfew tonight. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at an afternoon press conference today that the FBI is...
Rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after music video flaunted stacks of unemployment assistance envelopes
Rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, known by the alias "Nuke Bizzle" was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding the U.S. government for COVID-19 relief funds.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
'It's horrible': Moore County residents recovering from power outage
Despite power being restored to all Duke Energy customers in Moore County, recovery is still an uphill battle for some in the community.
ESG fallout: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink should resign, says state treasurer
North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to resign over the firm's ESG activism, arguing it hurts investors.
Fox Business
New York, NY
30K+
Followers
933
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0