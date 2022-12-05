12/05/22: One Detroit Arts & Culture – ‘Noura’ play, Detroit’s Black fraternities & sororities, ‘Wild Horses’ play, Eli Dyon performance

A new play, ‘Wild Horses,’ by playwright Brandy Victoria Durham of Silver Springs, Maryland, is one of four finalist-chosen plays that celebrated and highlighted African American stories and voices at this year’s Obsidian Theatre Festival. The play follows a Black couple faced with a peculiar challenge brought to them by another camper as they’re camping. The play was chosen as a finalist against more than 140 other submitted works by Black playwrights, composers and lyricists.

