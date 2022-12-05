Read full article on original website
ihodl.com
FTC Targets Crypto Businesses Over Misleading Marketing
The US Federal Trade Commission is probing crypto businesses to find out if they had violated law by promoting services through deceptive or misleading advertisements. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTC spokeswoman, Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, told Bloomberg in...
Exclusive-Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment pursuit -sources
TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest pension fund, CPP Investments, has ended its effort to study investment opportunities in the volatile crypto market, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ihodl.com
Malta Seeks Lifting Crypto Rules for NFT Marketplaces
Malta's Financial Services Authority is weighing whether it should lift NFT marketplaces out of supervision due to the non-fungible feature of digital collectibles. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In a public consultation document, the regulator said that NFTs'...
cryptopotato.com
Nexo is Leaving the United States Due to Regulatory Difficulties
Nexo said it is too difficult to comply with the “inconsistent and changing positions” of regulators in the United States. Burdened by regulatory pressures, crypto lending firm Nexo has given up on continuing to operate within the United States. The company announced on Monday that it would begin...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX contagion grips crypto markets
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.
astaga.com
Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor
Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse To Consider Purchasing Parts Of Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shows interest in purchasing companies owned by FTX that currently serve business customers. According to Sunday Times, FTX CEO SBF called Garlinghouse before FTX went bust in plea to bid. There are currently 130 companies associated with FTX in bankruptcy filings. The new FTX CEO John...
ihodl.com
Genesis Tells Clients Recovery Plan Would Take 'Weeks Rather Than Days'
Cryptocurrency broker Genesis told its clients in a letter that the recovery plan with details on what it plans to do next is anticipated to be ready within "weeks rather than days," suggesting that investors are unlikely to get their money back this year. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
