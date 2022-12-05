ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

ihodl.com

FTC Targets Crypto Businesses Over Misleading Marketing

The US Federal Trade Commission is probing crypto businesses to find out if they had violated law by promoting services through deceptive or misleading advertisements. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTC spokeswoman, Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, told Bloomberg in...
ihodl.com

Malta Seeks Lifting Crypto Rules for NFT Marketplaces

Malta's Financial Services Authority is weighing whether it should lift NFT marketplaces out of supervision due to the non-fungible feature of digital collectibles. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In a public consultation document, the regulator said that NFTs'...
cryptopotato.com

Nexo is Leaving the United States Due to Regulatory Difficulties

Nexo said it is too difficult to comply with the “inconsistent and changing positions” of regulators in the United States. Burdened by regulatory pressures, crypto lending firm Nexo has given up on continuing to operate within the United States. The company announced on Monday that it would begin...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
astaga.com

Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....
ihodl.com

Genesis Tells Clients Recovery Plan Would Take 'Weeks Rather Than Days'

Cryptocurrency broker Genesis told its clients in a letter that the recovery plan with details on what it plans to do next is anticipated to be ready within "weeks rather than days," suggesting that investors are unlikely to get their money back this year. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to...

