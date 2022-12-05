ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

Take of the week: Duke men's basketball has what it takes to win ACC regular-season title

Duke has continued to show its growth over the month of December. Against beating a strong Iowa team in the Jimmy V Classic, Blue Devil fans got a glimpse of what this Duke team can become, a squad that is among the nation’s best on the defensive end with the talent to keep up with anyone on offense. After routing Maryland Eastern Shore with their first ever all-freshman starting five, the Blue Devils have a much-needed period of rest and practice. Then, Duke will turn its sights to ACC play, and by the end of the season, the Blue Devils will be the regular-season ACC champions.
Chronicle

'The game's slowing down': Whitehead stands out in first start as Duke men's basketball tops Maryland Eastern Shore at home

For the first time in school history, Duke’s starting lineup Saturday evening was composed of five true freshmen. In a program so reliant on one-and-dones, this might seem surprising. But even with decades of stellar recruiting classes, the core five has always included at least one veteran. Junior captain Jeremy Roach’s lingering toe injury changed all that against Maryland Eastern Shore. And the freshmen, when put to the test, stepped up.
Chronicle

Three points: Duke men's basketball can use size advantage to shut down Maryland Eastern Shore

Fresh off a commanding win against Iowa in New York, Duke returns home Saturday evening for a date with Maryland Eastern Shore. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a win:. Duke’s offense has thrived in the paint. Kyle Filipowski is nearly averaging a double-double, leading all Blue Devils with 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Mark Mitchell has also found paydirt, scoring 10.2 points per game on an impressive 52.4% mark from the field. Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead are also growing more comfortable in their roles after early season injuries. Whitehead scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in Duke’s victory against Iowa, while Lively contributed eight points last weekend against Boston College.
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Duke (-31.5) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore. After a statement win against Iowa in New York, the Blue Devils will ride the momentum and look to cover the spread against Maryland Eastern Shore. Duke’s talented Power 5 roster could prove too much to handle for a Maryland Eastern Shore team that has struggled in the mid-major Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; the Hawks sit at 3-6 and five of their six losses came by double digits. Furthermore, freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are slowly shaking off early-season rust and a big night from either of them could add to Duke's lead. Expect an early battle from the Hawks, but the Blue Devils have too much talent not to cover.
