ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Seth Walsh will replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati Council

Seth Walsh of Clifton, the young CEO of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, will replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati Council. Council Member Reggie Harris chose Walsh out of 38 applicants for the job ahead of Landsman's upcoming resignation so he can join Congress to represent Ohio's First District.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Soon, a summer job with the Girl Scouts will offer other job training, too

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is one of six councils nationwide receiving a federal grant to expand employment and training opportunities to historically marginalized communities. The $2.5 million shared grant from the Department of Labor aims to provide on-the-job training to underserved young people. "The grant is to create workforce...
DEFIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy