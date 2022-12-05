ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Short-handed Bears storm past Tarleton, 80-57

Without leading scorers LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, No. 12 Baylor didn’t expect to fly past tough-minded Tarleton State. The Texans play a physical style of defense under coach Billy Gillispie, formerly a Baylor assistant in the 1990s and later head coach at Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Making...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lagway picks Florida over Baylor

Highly-rated Willis quarterback DJ Lagway chose Florida over Baylor, Texas A&M, USC and other schools in an announcement on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. Lagway, the son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway, is one of the top recruits in the 2024 class. He threw for 2,081 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 517 yards and seven scores this season.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Clements decommits from Baylor

Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Baylor. With the loss of the 6-7, 275-pound three-star offensive tackle, the Bears now have two offensive line commitments in the 2023 class, including Argyle's Wes Tucker and Covington (Ga.) Newton's Sean Thompkins. Baylor has...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up

Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State.  Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
WACO, TX
The Community News

Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis

Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
ALEDO, TX
theflashtoday.com

Jackets defeat Lake Worth, look to weekend tourney

This weekend, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (5-5) are on the road to compete in the Ted Jones Memorial Tournament December 8-10 at Hamilton HS. The Jackets are coming off a big win over the Lake Worth Bullfrogs (5-4), 47-43, on Tuesday in Stephenville HS Gandy Gym. The JV and 9A Jackets will also be playing in this tourney.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening. Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829. According to...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco

WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross

A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing Teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy