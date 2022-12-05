Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Short-handed Bears storm past Tarleton, 80-57
Without leading scorers LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, No. 12 Baylor didn’t expect to fly past tough-minded Tarleton State. The Texans play a physical style of defense under coach Billy Gillispie, formerly a Baylor assistant in the 1990s and later head coach at Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Making...
No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
WacoTrib.com
Lagway picks Florida over Baylor
Highly-rated Willis quarterback DJ Lagway chose Florida over Baylor, Texas A&M, USC and other schools in an announcement on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon. Lagway, the son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway, is one of the top recruits in the 2024 class. He threw for 2,081 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 517 yards and seven scores this season.
WacoTrib.com
Clements decommits from Baylor
Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Baylor. With the loss of the 6-7, 275-pound three-star offensive tackle, the Bears now have two offensive line commitments in the 2023 class, including Argyle's Wes Tucker and Covington (Ga.) Newton's Sean Thompkins. Baylor has...
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
The Community News
Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis
Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: China Spring, Crawford, Mart in state semis — Predictions, toughest foes & more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • Central Texas went 4 for 4 last week in the fourth...
theflashtoday.com
Jackets defeat Lake Worth, look to weekend tourney
This weekend, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (5-5) are on the road to compete in the Ted Jones Memorial Tournament December 8-10 at Hamilton HS. The Jackets are coming off a big win over the Lake Worth Bullfrogs (5-4), 47-43, on Tuesday in Stephenville HS Gandy Gym. The JV and 9A Jackets will also be playing in this tourney.
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
KWTX
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening. Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829. According to...
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
WacoTrib.com
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
WacoTrib.com
Man who strangled Waco toddler in 2011 returned to in-patient mental hospital
A 33-year-old former Gainesville man, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 in the strangling death of his toddler nephew in Waco, was recommitted Wednesday to a state mental hospital, according to a court order. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court signed an...
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
Comments / 0