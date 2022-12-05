Gateway invites applications for downtown revitalization grants

HENDERSON — Downtown businesses have an opportunity to get financial assistance in sharpening their appearance or in upgrading their technology capability. Gateway Community Development Corp. is offering grants to local businesses to make the improvements.

Gateway received a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization grant to be used in making microgrants to local businesses. Gateway President Heather Joi Kenney said the organization will award microgrants ranging in size from $500 to $2,500, depending on the scope of the work to be undertaken.