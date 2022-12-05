Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
essexnewsdaily.com
Shop for gems at the South Orange library — both to wear and to read
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At the South Orange Public Library this weekend, visitors can improve their minds and appearances in one location. The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends members will get early-bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. The sales will take place in the library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Holiday festivities delight the Bloomfield community
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield held its annual holiday tree lighting at Town Hall this past Monday evening, Dec. 5. The festivities, which drew a large and diverse crowd of township residents, were hosted by Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department Director Michael L. Sceurman, who punctuated his duties with updates of Santa’s location and expected time of arrival. Mayor Michael Venezia made a brief introduction of council members, notably Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, who spoke about Kwanzaa and the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Bloomfield Day of Service. Rabbi Marc Katz, of Temple Ner Tamid, spoke about Hanukkah and sang a lovely tune. Song was also provided by Bloomfield Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Bloomfield High School concert choir. These two groups nearly covered the steps of Town Hall.
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
shorebeat.com
Brick’s New Royal Farms Store Opened Overnight (And The Chicken is Already Served)
After well over a year of waiting, two giant inflatable chickens bobbed to life and staff began manning the counters at 12 a.m. Thursday as Royal Farms opened in Brick Township. The midnight opening is the culmination of a years-long tease for some Brick residents, who have been asking officials,...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge teen’s singing voice commands onstage
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Julian Novoa, a Glen Ridge High School junior, has won the musical theater singing competition held by the National Association of Teachers of Singing. The competition was open to New Jersey, New York and Connecticut high school students and was held in New Brunswick, at Rutgers University, on Oct. 29.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
At least one black bear culled since state's controversial hunt resumed
At least one black bear has been brought to officials since the newly resumed state-sanctioned hunt began Tuesday afternoon.
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
Orange County Department of Social Services officials say more help is available than people may realize, including money for back rent and a rent supplement program to help folks who are above poverty level.
essexnewsdaily.com
Patricia Anne Ritchings
Patricia Anne Ritchings, (Pat, Patty, Patty Anne) 59, a former member of the Bloomfield City Council and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022, after a long illness. She was born on March 5, 1963 in Point Pleasant and attended public...
