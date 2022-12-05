ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Shop for gems at the South Orange library — both to wear and to read

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At the South Orange Public Library this weekend, visitors can improve their minds and appearances in one location. The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends members will get early-bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. The sales will take place in the library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Holiday festivities delight the Bloomfield community

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield held its annual holiday tree lighting at Town Hall this past Monday evening, Dec. 5. The festivities, which drew a large and diverse crowd of township residents, were hosted by Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department Director Michael L. Sceurman, who punctuated his duties with updates of Santa’s location and expected time of arrival. Mayor Michael Venezia made a brief introduction of council members, notably Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, who spoke about Kwanzaa and the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Bloomfield Day of Service. Rabbi Marc Katz, of Temple Ner Tamid, spoke about Hanukkah and sang a lovely tune. Song was also provided by Bloomfield Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Bloomfield High School concert choir. These two groups nearly covered the steps of Town Hall.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Morris County house fire

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Morris County, according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The residential fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Cypress...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river

KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge teen’s singing voice commands onstage

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Julian Novoa, a Glen Ridge High School junior, has won the musical theater singing competition held by the National Association of Teachers of Singing. The competition was open to New Jersey, New York and Connecticut high school students and was held in New Brunswick, at Rutgers University, on Oct. 29.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Patricia Anne Ritchings

Patricia Anne Ritchings, (Pat, Patty, Patty Anne) 59, a former member of the Bloomfield City Council and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022, after a long illness. She was born on March 5, 1963 in Point Pleasant and attended public...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

