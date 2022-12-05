ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Several people injured, one critically, when church bus flips in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28. The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months. This program allows for the...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Bone marrow drive underway for 5-year-old battling rare disease

HOUSTON — A bone marrow drive is underway for a five-year-old boy battling a rare disease. Nicholas Gonzalez has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough blood cells. His father says after chemo and other treatment, Nicholas seemed to get...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

