Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Harris Co. establishments instructed to stop serving certain oysters that are under recall
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has a recall in effect for oysters harvested from a certain part of the Gulf coast, which authorities say have been making people sick. And now Harris County Public Health has instructed all establishments in the county to stop serving oysters that originated there.
DSHS recalls oysters harvested in area of southeastern Galveston Bay after dozens get sick
GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of stomach issues among people who ate oysters from those waters. “Last couple of days, we’ve gotten reports of a...
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
KHOU 11 meteorologists keeping you weather smart
HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team is always keeping you weather smart. Our team of certified meteorologists is dedicated to tracking the weather in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast area.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to the hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Several people injured, one critically, when church bus flips in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
HCSO: Mother dies after being hit by Porsche while walking with family in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed while walking with her family in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Friday night before midnight on Rankin Road just east of the North Freeway. Deputies said the family of four was walking westbound on the shoulder...
City of Galveston accepting applications for mortgage assistance
GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is accepting applications for the mortgage assistance program until December 28. The Grants & Housing Department has funding available to assist Galveston residents that have been impacted by COVID-19 with mortgage payments for up to three months. This program allows for the...
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
Houston cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding
HOUSTON, Texas — It's a love story so strong, not even cancer can break it. A Houston woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for - the wedding of her dreams. But the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years...
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down SH 105 for several hours after...
Bone marrow drive underway for 5-year-old battling rare disease
HOUSTON — A bone marrow drive is underway for a five-year-old boy battling a rare disease. Nicholas Gonzalez has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough blood cells. His father says after chemo and other treatment, Nicholas seemed to get...
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
KHOU 11 News at 5pm
KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Family of Delano Burkes pleading with anyone with information to come forward
The 26-year-old was last seen stumbling outside a Heights bar after a night out on Nov. 13. His body was found in the Houston Ship Channel 2 weeks later.
Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident. "In the hospital, I...
