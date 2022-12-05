FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO