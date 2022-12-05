Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
alachuachronicle.com
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police invite 30 children to Walmart for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
The Ocala Police Department recently hosted its fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event to make the holiday season brighter for 30 local children. Ocala police officers invited the participating children to Walmart, and each child was given $100 to spend on whatever they wanted. OPD stated in a social media post that the children were “overjoyed” to buy gifts not only for themselves, but for family members as well.
villages-news.com
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Child found in Citrus County home covered with animal feces, 300 rats ‘roaming freely’, deputies say
A Citrus County woman was arrested after deputies said they found a child living among hundreds of animals in unsanitary conditions.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Hocus, Buttercup, Cindy, and Gracie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is four-year-old Hocus. This boy loves treats and is trying to work his magic to find a forever home. Next is the Groovy Buttercup. This...
WCJB
Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County
HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th. FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m. That’s when a 32-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
'Run!': Florida grandma recounts moment car burst into flames as family drove down road
OCALA, Fla. - Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car, when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
Have you seen Karen? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Karen Benevente?. Citrus County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the Citrus Springs area. Benevente left her home on North Buckland Drive in a 2020 gold Honda sedan with...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for punching woman following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Daniel Agosto, 31, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with punching a woman he had never met until they were involved in a road rage incident. At about 3:30 p.m. on December 7, the victim told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that she was...
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
Comments / 1