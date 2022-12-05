Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs19news
UVA shares gratitude to donors' families
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay their respect to families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event…. A few families spoke about their...
cbs19news
Focus group to focus on creating programs for area teens
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville area teens have a chance to help develop programs for their peers. The Piedmont YMCA will be holding a Teen Think Tank on Dec. 14. Youths between the ages of 11 and 18 and parents are invited to participate in a 90-minute focus group...
cbs19news
Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
cbs19news
Sentara MJH launches new cardiac rehab program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program. The program is called Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR). It enables the hospital to increase its focus on patient education and treatment. This type of program has 72 sections to monitor people's hearts instead...
cbs19news
GCTEC received national accreditation for HVAC
STANARDSVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Technical Educational Center received accreditation for its HVAC program. The accreditation comes from HVAC Excellence, a national service that ensures that the program meets national standards. What this means is that students in Greene County who go through the HVAC program and...
cbs19news
Virginia Humanities awards grants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of organizations across Virginia are getting grant funding for a variety of projects. According to a release, Virginia Humanities announced 32 grants worth more than $238,000 on Wednesday. “The awarded projects span cultural celebrations, art installations, public conversations, live performances and more, each meaningfully...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
cbs19news
New public input platform launched
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
cbs19news
UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
cbs19news
Staunton has opening season of Santa Express
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
cbs19news
PATA hosting the second annual Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Area Tennis Association is hosting the second annual Wheelchair Tennis Tournament at Boar's Head Resort this weekend. About 25 players who use wheelchairs are competing in singles and doubles matches. Some are from nearby areas, but some come from out of state.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Local dogs featured in this year's Puppy Bowl
TROY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The furriest rivalry in sports is back. The Puppy Bowl is a competition that dates back to 2004 and continues to steal people’s hearts with its adorable athletes. Some of those athletes featured reside in the Charlottesville area. Green Dogs Unleashed has five of...
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
cbs19news
UVA offensive line coach leaving for NC State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After 7 seasons as UVA's offensive line coach, Garrett Tujague will leave for NC State, per the Richmond Times Dispatch. The move comes just days after former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae announced he would take over as the wolf pack's OC. During Tujague's time...
cbs19news
Gas prices decreasing in time for holiday travel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s a combination of a few factors and a just bit of holiday magic, but gas prices are down as holiday travel picks up. The current average price per gallon of gas in Virginia is lower than it was one year ago. Experts say...
cbs19news
Depth is key in UVA's 11-0 start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Lucky number 11; it's the number of wins the uva women's basketball team has on the season now and also is the number of players on the team that has already hit double digits this season, meaning everyone on the roster has hit double figures. It's not just a sign of the 'Hoos talent but also their depth.
