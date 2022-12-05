Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
Chronicle
Take of the week: Duke men's basketball has what it takes to win ACC regular-season title
Duke has continued to show its growth over the month of December. Against beating a strong Iowa team in the Jimmy V Classic, Blue Devil fans got a glimpse of what this Duke team can become, a squad that is among the nation’s best on the defensive end with the talent to keep up with anyone on offense. After routing Maryland Eastern Shore with their first ever all-freshman starting five, the Blue Devils have a much-needed period of rest and practice. Then, Duke will turn its sights to ACC play, and by the end of the season, the Blue Devils will be the regular-season ACC champions.
Chronicle
The more you know: A look back on Michelle Cooper's career with Duke women's soccer
Sophomore Michelle Cooper announced that she would be forgoing her last two years of eligibility—the first Blue Devil soccer star to do so—to pursue her professional career. Yet, throughout her time at Duke, the Clarkston, Mich., native flourished and left her mark on the program—making her a top candidate for the USWNT.
Chronicle
'The game's slowing down': Whitehead stands out in first start as Duke men's basketball tops Maryland Eastern Shore at home
For the first time in school history, Duke’s starting lineup Saturday evening was composed of five true freshmen. In a program so reliant on one-and-dones, this might seem surprising. But even with decades of stellar recruiting classes, the core five has always included at least one veteran. Junior captain Jeremy Roach’s lingering toe injury changed all that against Maryland Eastern Shore. And the freshmen, when put to the test, stepped up.
Chronicle
Balogun, Taylor lead Duke women’s basketball past FGCU to close nonconference play
FORT MYERS, Fla.—With four teams ranked in the top 10 and five more receiving votes, the ACC is the toughest conference in the country this year. It’s good news for Duke, then, that it is entering conference play in its best shape of the season. The Blue Devils...
Chronicle
And one: Dariq Whitehead shines in Duke men's basketball's destruction of Maryland Eastern Shore
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. After starting their first-ever all-freshman lineup, the Blue Devils took down Maryland Eastern Shore with ease:. One player: Dariq Whitehead. The 6-foot-7 forward logged his best game of the year, recording...
Chronicle
In Roach's absence, Duke men's basketball eases past Maryland Eastern Shore in nonconference finale
No Jeremy Roach, no problem—at least Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore. Without its junior captain, who missed the contest with a toe injury, No. 15 Duke made quick work of the Hawks in its final nonconference matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium, heading into final exams with a 82-55 victory.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Duke (-31.5) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore. After a statement win against Iowa in New York, the Blue Devils will ride the momentum and look to cover the spread against Maryland Eastern Shore. Duke’s talented Power 5 roster could prove too much to handle for a Maryland Eastern Shore team that has struggled in the mid-major Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; the Hawks sit at 3-6 and five of their six losses came by double digits. Furthermore, freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are slowly shaking off early-season rust and a big night from either of them could add to Duke's lead. Expect an early battle from the Hawks, but the Blue Devils have too much talent not to cover.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball follows up 100-point outing with signature defensive showing against Austin Peay
Duke fans held their breaths as Austin Peay guard Liz Gibbs stepped up to the free throw line with under five seconds left on the clock Thursday. It was not the fourth quarter but the first, and fans were not worried about the score, but the lack thereof. As both...
Chronicle
Duke asks Durham City Council to rename portion of NC 751 to ‘Coach K Highway’
In a resolution to Durham City Council, Duke University has asked that a portion of N.C. Highway 751 be renamed in honor of Mike Krzyzewski, former head men’s basketball coach. The three-mile portion that the University would like to rename is between Duke University Road and Kerley Road. The...
Comments / 0