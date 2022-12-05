Duke has continued to show its growth over the month of December. Against beating a strong Iowa team in the Jimmy V Classic, Blue Devil fans got a glimpse of what this Duke team can become, a squad that is among the nation’s best on the defensive end with the talent to keep up with anyone on offense. After routing Maryland Eastern Shore with their first ever all-freshman starting five, the Blue Devils have a much-needed period of rest and practice. Then, Duke will turn its sights to ACC play, and by the end of the season, the Blue Devils will be the regular-season ACC champions.

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO