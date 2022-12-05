ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

49ers spoil Brady's Bay Area return with 35-7 win vs. Bucs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady relished the rare opportunity to come back to the Bay Area to play his boyhood favorite team in front of family and friends. Too bad he couldn't give them much to cheer about. Brady threw two interceptions and struggled to move the...
San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7

SF_Samuel 13 run (Gould kick), 12:26. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to San Francisco 32; Purdy 15 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-7; McCaffrey 21 run. San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0. Second Quarter. SF_Purdy 2 run (Gould kick), 14:55. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards,...
Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5

First Period_1, Columbus, Marchenko 1 (Johnson), 6:44. 2, Columbus, Jenner 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 9:28 (pp). Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 9 (Kaliyev, Fiala), 4:42. 4, Los Angeles, Lizotte 6 (Grundstrom, Iafallo), 8:25. 5, Columbus, Laine 8 (Gudbranson, Roslovic), 10:03. 6, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 2 (Durzi), 15:02. 7, Columbus, Roslovic 2 (Robinson, Gavrikov), 18:00 (sh). 8, Columbus, Roslovic 3 (Gaudreau, Laine), 19:31 (pp).
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!

Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
