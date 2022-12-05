Read full article on original website
Mississippi sheriff: Charges upgraded to murder after shooting victim dies
The charges for two people involved in a November shooting have been upgraded to murder after the shooting victim died of his injuries last week. On Nov 22, deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, about a gunshot victim who was later identified as Ricardo Weathersby.
LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
Two wanted for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of a teenager at a Crystal Springs gas station. Police said the capital murder warrants were issued for Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, and Clyde Z. Green, 20, of Jackson. Both men are wanted […]
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County. It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m. MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon
LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died...
Two Mississippi men arrested after car accident turns into armed carjacking
Two Mississippi men have been arrested after a car accident turned into an armed carjacking, according to police. Brookhaven Police arrested Deunte Tyrone Humphrey, of Turner Street, on Friday. Humphrey, 31, was charged with armed carjacking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Humphrey is the second man to be...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
Elderly man dies in house fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon. According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly […]
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
