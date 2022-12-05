ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, MS

WAFB

LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish. The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton. Authorities say 44-year-old Carly...
CLINTON, LA
WJTV 12

Two wanted for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of a teenager at a Crystal Springs gas station. Police said the capital murder warrants were issued for Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, and Clyde Z. Green, 20, of Jackson. Both men are wanted […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County. It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m. MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two charged with murder in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are now facing murder charges after a November 2022 shooting victim died from his injuries. Pike County deputies said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 39 East in Magnolia on November 22, 2022. They said the victim was identified as Ricardo Weathersby. According to deputies, […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in a 2013 Dodge Charger. The vehicle collided with a 2014 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Clifton Bonds, 50, who was traveling south on I-55.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
WDAM-TV

Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
PRENTISS, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Elderly man dies in house fire in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon. According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly […]
GREENSBURG, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Dismembered body found in large box in Pearl River County

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported yesterday that a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning, according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a 911 call about human remains. Sheriff Allison told the Sun...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

